Living a life of effluence: Eugene Doro and Baraboo's wastewater crew go with the flow

To clear things up about wastewater treatment facilities, specifically the one in Baraboo on Manchester Street, is that what comes into it is about 99% water.

Think shower water. Think water from sinks, from baths, washing machines, dish washers. All of Baraboo’s water, yes, including toilet water, comes on down to Baraboo’s Eugene Doro and his small team at the plant. It’s all treated, biologically, and then it’s all released back into the world, sent clean into the Baraboo River.

“I enjoy it,” said Doro, the foreman of Baraboo’s wastewater crew. “It helps the community and it helps the environment.”

The crew made up of Doro, lab technician Rob Fichter, Jeremy Paske and Brad Weirich is a dedicated bunch, working the plant, checking sewer lines, and more.

“The number one rule in wastewater management,” Doro said with a smile, “is keeping your mouth shut.”

He likes to talk about his job, though, and likes giving the occasional tour to anyone interested. The facility, for the most part, is quiet as he talks. There are pumps and wells, pools and chambers. There is a centrifuge. There’s a scrum pit, an aerobic sludge tank blower, clarifiers, a grit screw conveyer.

“It’s a good job,” Doro said. “You can do a lot of different activities throughout the day.”

There’s lab work that can be done. Maintenance. Jetting lines.

The job involves a great many skills. There’s mechanical know-how. There’s scientific lab work. There’s feeding Jules and Verne, two fish in an aquarium that were saved during a recent Baraboo flood. They’re the facility’s mascots.

“We do this for the people of Baraboo and we do this for the fish. For wildlife,” Doro said.

Wastewater treatment is a process to remove contaminants in wastewater and convert it to a state that can be returned, in Doro’s case, into the Baraboo River.

Doro has been at it since the current facility opened. He’s been at the facility since 1982 and has been its foreman since 1996. His brother was the first in the family to work in wastewater management and told him it offered good benefits, steady pay, and was rewarding. Doro went to school to get his degree in wastewater. Currently, UW-Stevens Point offers a degree in waste management.

The Baraboo facility runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. “There’s someone down here on Christmas,” Doro said. The facility takes in 1.4 million gallons a day, treats it and releases it.

The job is not all roses. There are distinct smells. On the list of 2022 projects for the facility, noted on the city’s website, “Odor reduction from the biosolids process.” Though what comes through the facility is 99% water, there is that 1% of biosolids and other matter.

The other matter is just the odd assortments that make their way to the facility, caught in screens. Cell phones are flushed down the toilet, and Doro comes upon them. Dice. A multitude of toys – little cars and action figures now besmudged. Some false teeth.

The biosolids go through a thorough process before being deposited in a large warehouse near the main operations. Local farmers take most all of it to spread on their fields.

“It’s good product,” Doro said, “There’s not enough to go around. We will empty this warehouse in no time.” He waved his hand at a mountain of biosolids, a bulldozer sitting next to it.

Doro offered some thoughts before returning to monitor the oxidation ditches, the kiln dust auger. “Throwing garbage into the gutters goes into the river,” he said. “Don’t throw garbage out onto the street. It doesn’t come down here.” Also, “Don’t flush your garbage down the toilet.”

He goes back inside. There’s always work to be done, fish to feed, a town to keep healthy.