Living Windows returns to Reedsburg for 12th time

The windows were alive again in Reedsburg to celebrate the holidays on Friday. Holiday window displays shown for 12th year

Living Windows, an annual holiday celebration on West Main Street, lit up the downtown area from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 9. Carolers, dancers and other performers stood in the windows of various storefronts on the street, while attendees watched, recorded and walked through, stopping for warm drinks and food along the way.

Living Windows Gallery A gallery featuring photos from Living Windows in Reedsburg is below.

"It's an awesome experience," said Corey Brey, who teamed up with four of his coworkers at the U.S. Cellular store in the city to enact a "That '70s Show" rendition in the windows. "Everyone's getting into it. It's awesome seeing all the different sitcoms that are out."

The theme for this year's Living Windows was "A Sitcom Christmas," and participants displayed their own versions of various television programs, including "Friends" and "I Love Lucy." Brey said "That '70s Show," which took place in Wisconsin, was a perfect fit for the event.

Other businesses that presented displays included Brides and Belles Bridal Boutique and Prom Dress Shop, Beastro and Barley, Lucy's Main Street Mercantile, and Tarbenders with Sass.

"I'm loving it," said Lynn Mayer, a member of local dancing group Driftless Dancers, who danced to Christmas songs in front of Tarbenders. "It's great to see everybody come out and great way to spread the holiday spirit."

The Reedsburg Fire Department hosted a Santa and Mrs. Claus exhibit and was one of a few locations that distributed popcorn. Christmas carolers were spread throughout the event, coming from Turnpoint Pentecostal Church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and Krause Monument, all in Reedsburg. Horse-drawn sleigh rides also went on throughout the event.

This was the 12th year for the event, which began in 2010 and experienced a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It went from Locust Street to Webb Avenue along West Main.

"We just wanted to be a part of everything and, because we don't have the window space to be part of Living Windows, we just decided to give out hot cocoa, snacks, and somewhere warm to be," said Jessica Hart, the owner of Blades and Fades Barber Shop, one of a few along the street providing that served the winter favorites.

Julie Clements, a Reedsburg resident and member of Reedsburg Masonic Lodge 79, attended the event with fellow lodge member Sue Brylla. The organization also served hot chocolate and apple cider.

"It brings people from all over," Clements said. "We've actually talked to people tonight that said they've never come. This is their first time and they love it. It's 'Merry Christmas,' it's 'Happy Holidays,' and we love doing it."

