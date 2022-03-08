Local emergency providers see state rural investment as positive

Though the details are still somewhat uncertain, local emergency workers have said state plans to invest more in rural response providers are likely to be beneficial in areas where demand continues to increase while staff is hard to retain.

“I think this is a step in the right direction,” said Baraboo EMS Chief Caleb Johnson. “I commend the state for doing this. As I’ve said before, when somebody calls for help and nobody shows up, that’s a problem.”

Gov. Tony Evers announced the initial pieces of the plan during his State of the State speech Feb. 15 by describing more investment in emergency services and responders in rural areas through grant opportunities.

“For a decade, local governments have been asked to do more with less,” Evers said. “Since 2011, state aid to communities has gone down even as costs have gone up. Help from the state was cut by more than 9%, while public safety costs have increased more than 16%.”

He announced that nearly $30 million will be dedicated to ensuring rural providers have more resources, with $20 million of the total allocated toward rural providers.

“This investment will be going to folks in our rural areas for whatever help they need the most, whether it’s increasing staffing support, getting first responders more training, purchasing an ambulance, medical equipment or supplies,” Evers said. “Every emergency medical service and emergency medical response provider will qualify for funding.”

The Funding Assistance Program, which provides annual grants to public emergency response departments like EMS and volunteer firefighters, will receive an additional $8 million. A new funding program to disburse grants will be established for those entities which do not qualify for the current one and Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement will increase 16% for emergency medical transportation services.

“Any raise is good because there’s been a lot of state lobbying and advocacy for increasing the Medicaid, and Medicare, reimbursement rates,” Johnson said. “So that’s good to see; that they’re placing money there.”

The announced investment comes at a time when the Baraboo District Ambulance Service is seeing a number of changes in its operation. An audit of the service finances released to the city in December 2019 detailed negligent management of bills owed to the department, which caused turmoil among the entities as the city declared its intent to potentially seek other providers, though it has continued as a member of the district along with seven other municipalities as ambulance administration and commission members worked with an outside entity to correct its records. Within the last year, the service combined space with the Baraboo Fire Department. There are currently city plans in the works to construct a new building for both institutions as they aim toward becoming more of a collaborative unit.

A piece that would be significant for departments looking to bolster waning staff is potential financial assistance for the cost of training.

“It would be excellent to see them place more of that into the educational component,” Johnson said. “Then we could actually sponsor those wanting to take the EMT basic program. We’d be able to essentially reimburse them for the full cost of that depending on what we receive in allocation.”

Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said his department also draws on grants from the funding assistance program and an addition to that fund could help offset costs restricted by the city budget.

Wages are the driving force behind budget increases, Haase said, which means any additional funds can provide more funds for workers. The department pays for the training for new firefighters. Funds to pay those firefighters are provided through a set allotment over every six months. The amount per hour is dependent on the number of calls the department receives.

Haase said Evers’ point about “doing more with less” has been part of the problem, as firefighters do more than fight fires,such as responding to major car accidents, rescuing people and providing help with medical issues, like providing lift assists. The duties increase without matched resources.

“Every time there’s something new that comes up, a concern or problem that needs to be addressed, it seems to be the fire department or the police department that get that responsibility,” Haase said. “And they want us to do it with the same amount of people and the same amount of equipment.”

Though the increased opportunity for funding from a program they use annually is positive, Johnson said it is still unclear how much the announced investment will benefit the service.

“There are quite a few unanswered questions as I see it,” Johnson said.

Applications from grants for the annual funding program will not be open until April, which Johnson said is earlier than in past years. Applications through the newly established program would begin in the summer. He said that the state EMS office informed him through email that more details will be released in coming months to ensure every entity knows the parameters of its qualifications.

BDAS also sees staffing issues, with Johnson referring to it as “sort of a revolving door,” and has been working with the Baraboo strategic plan to ensure services can continue. He said that as the cost of everything continues to increase, having recruits travel for training “can be a big ask, especially when they’re maybe already working a full-time job and they have to incorporate that into their daily lives.”

The increased funding as a way to offset part of the financial costs could help retain people, he said. In the meantime, he will be looking to see more details of the plan as the opening of application windows approaches.

“As soon as their criteria is put out, we’ll certainly apply for every opportunity,” Johnson said. “With the funding to be awarded in 2023; we’ll be happy to see it then.”

