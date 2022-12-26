Local hospitals feel strain of 'tridemic' in Sauk County

Respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and COVID-19. All three viruses cause respiratory illnesses. When individuals are so negatively affected, they can’t breathe and they seek emergency care.

Johnny Holt, director of emergency and urgent care services at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, said the surge in all three has caused the facility to be “overrun.”

“Our ER has been pretty overrun lately,” Holt said. “We’re seeing record numbers of patients in our ER. Usually this time of year, we see 35 to 40 patients per day. Last year, we noticed that start to shift and now we’re seeing 70 to 80 patients per day in the ER, which is quite a large number for a small hospital.”

The case rate the week of Dec. 4 to 10 in the ER included 25 cases of influenza, seven RSV cases and eight cases of COVID-19. That is not typical, Holt said. The numbers are usually much lower.

“These people are really, really sick this time,” Holt said. “We went two, three years wearing masks. We suppressed the flu and now we’re in full force back to parties, gatherings and packed shopping malls so now we’re starting to pass around the flu and COVID again and RSV.”

Hospital beds were in short supply as well. Eight patients were being held in the ER waiting to receive treatment in other facilities, but places like SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Reedsburg Area Medical Center and Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston are all dealing with the same issue: the ER is full.

“It’s happening here,” Holt said. “This ER is busier than it’s ever been. This has been a small town ER for a long time. People have gotten used to just walking in and being seen within 5 to 10 minutes, if not being called back right away. We’re having wait times now of sometimes 4 to 5 hours before we call a patient back, and it is frustrating, but it’s just kind of what’s happened with COVID, flu and RSV lately; it’s overwhelming these ERs, and not just us.”

Aaron Ray, emergency medical director at Reedsburg Area Medical Center, said visits by people sick with respiratory illnesses “have definitely gone up.”

“We’re seeing not only the COVID, but a really big spike in flu and the continued RSV,” Ray said. “It doesn’t take very much to overwhelm the systems.”

When someone is admitted to the emergency room because of influenza, they cannot breathe. Their fever is 101.5 or higher. Children can handle a higher fever than adults, but Holt said they should still be brought to the ER if it becomes high. People can also reach the point of being unable to breathe, which requires intubation.

“They’re just absolutely miserable, everything in their body hurts and there’s nothing we can really do to help them,” Holt said. “Because the flu is a virus, we can only treat the symptoms. We can’t actually treat the virus so it’s really comfort care.”

Each virus negatively affects people older than 60. RSV greatly affects young children.

Infants and young children are greatly affected because of their inability to deal with the mucus the virus causes, Ray said, while adults have not only been affected by the virus a number of times, they also know how to better care for themselves.

“It’s really the extremes of age,” Ray said, adding that while children are also more negatively affected by influenza, that virus tends to affect the older population the most.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the second pediatric death in Wisconsin this season Friday, a 14-year-old from Green Bay. There have been 47 pediatric deaths in the country, per CDC statistics. “Seasonal influenza activity remains high but is declining in most areas,” according to the CDC.

For young children, lethargy, drinking much less or having trouble breathing are signs they should be brought to the ER, Ray said. The average adult should treat it like any other respiratory illness, but if it gets to the point where breathing is difficult, the person is dehydrated or cannot keep food or drink down, Ray said “that’s when we would want to see you.”

There has been no official study of why the illnesses are hitting people early, Holt said, but he and other medical professionals feel as though it is due to more “person-to-person contact” than there was last year.

“I think this year, people are just tired and they’re out,” Holt said.

RSV started infecting people roughly two months earlier than it generally does and influenza “spiked” fast rather than the usual build-up. It is not a problem that the viral infections happened in November and December rather than January or February, but rather that they all increased at the same time, Ray said.

“When you have it all happen together instead of being kind of spread out, everything is all happening at once instead of getting a little bit of space, a little bit of breathing time to decompress,” Ray said.

With the increase in visits from people with respiratory illnesses, so does the wait time for people with other ailments. Issues like twisted ankles may take longer to be treated because staff could be tending to other patients and beds may be full as patients wait to be transferred somewhere else. Transplant patients may also wait longer than usual.

“It’s at the point where you’re seeing the whole system is going to be overwhelmed and it’s not just that we have patients that are sick, it’s also that staff will be sick,” Ray said. “So it puts a strain on the system that way.”

Both Holt and Ray said the best way to avoid becoming seriously ill is to stay updated on vaccines. Everyone should get the COVID-19 booster if they haven’t already, Holt said, and receive a flu shot this season.

“Vaccines aren’t perfect, but it lessens your symptoms and it lessens the time you’re sick,” Holt said. “It could take a horrible, horrible flu and make it more like a cold to where you’re back in a couple of days.”

A positive sign for the season is that the influenza vaccine is very much effective.

“The big thing with the flu this year is that the flu vaccine matches really well with the circulating virus, so we are recommending as many people as possible to get their flu vaccine because it seems like it’s doing really well for people who are vaccinated,” Ray said.

As for other measures for protecting against these illnesses, Holt said to wash hands for 20 seconds, making sure to wash nail beds and up to the wrist.

As far as social gatherings for this holiday season currently underway, Holt said people should consider whether their festivities should be smaller, with just immediate family members. Both encouraged anyone with underlying illnesses to continue wearing a mask, and Holt said even those without those chronic conditions might benefit from wearing a mask in a densely populated space.

“You know, I’ll be the first to admit, I’m tired of the masks, I really am,” Holt said. “But you know, they’ve kind of been what’s saved us.”

If someone is sick, they should stay home, Ray said.

“If they’re going to a gathering and someone is ill, I would say if you’ve got a little, little one, I’d probably sit that one out this year,” Ray said. “Other than that, it’s going to be the same things we’ve been doing the last couple of years.”

For those sick with a manageable case who may not need emergency care, Holt said the best route is to seek help from a primary provider for an online visit so the doctor can assess the illness and give a treatment plan. Sick people can also check in with urgent care rather than going to the ER.

They have their “fingers crossed,” Ray said, that there may be enough immunity throughout the community by February, when RSV is usually ramping up, for numbers to be lower.

RAMC has done a good job of keeping staff healthy, but other facilities can affect theirs, Ray said. The best thing to remember is to be patient with healthcare workers while these surges happen.

“This time of year, it’s always just good to be kind,” Ray said. “There’s going to be delays and we’re trying to do the best we can with it and we’re seeing people as fast as we can, but it’s always nice to have people be aware of that.”