Local LGBTQIA+ artists can be seen in Prairie du Sac with 'See Me'

To see is powerful. To be seen is powerful. To see your self in another, equally so.

To stand in front of a piece of art — whether it be a piece of jewelry, a painting, or a photograph — and take some understanding from it is powerful.

It is powerful, looking at art, to understand a bit more about who you are, who the artist is, how connections form from this unspoken dialogue. It is powerful, based on these connections, to shape communities, form better societies, recognizing our differences and celebrating them.

These sorts of powers, River Arts hopes one feels. At Prairie du Sac’s River Arts Center is an exhibition, “See Me.” It is an LGBTQIA+ community art exhibition that showcases work focused on, and created by, members of the LGBTQIA+ community in Wisconsin.

On view now, the closing reception will be held on Feb. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., featuring keynote speaker, a non-binary artist and activist based in Madison, Rae Senarighi.

The exhibition celebrates achievements in the visual arts.

“This is my first piece in an exhibition,” said J. Adam Wigger. The 24-year-old’s piece is a bead medallion entitled “Earth.” “I hope people see themselves in the art,” he said. “I hope someone walks into the gallery and finds a piece that moves them and helps them find clarity in themselves.”

Wigger, who lives in Madison, can’t help but put his queerness, “an inherent part of myself,” into his artwork. “It’s hard to put how proud I am, to be part of the LGBTQIA+ community, into words.”

When Wigger doesn’t have the words, he creates art.

It can be hard, though, to be gay.

“As a lesbian I have experienced a lifetime of oppression and homophobia,” noted Elaine Pasinski Thomas.

She is a 66-year-old retired hospice chaplain. One of her paintings, now on display in Prairie du Sac, is an oil on canvas entitled, “My Beautiful Wife.”

“Once I believed that I would never see legalized gay marriage in my lifetime,” she said. “Now, my wife and I are about to celebrate our sixth wedding anniversary.”

Thomas, who has spent many of her days in churches, including Orchard Ridge United Church of Christ in Madison and Holy Wisdom Monastery in Middleton, is inspired to paint, “in order,” she said, “to illustrate faces of those who are overlooked or forgotten.”

She said, “I hope the audience sees us.” She continued, “I am an artist who is a lesbian. I paint to share my passion and vision of the world.”

That vision, she hopes, is one in which the LGBTQIA+ community is seen as colorful threads woven into the tapestry of the community as a whole.

For J. Adam Wigger, his colorful thread is beadwork. For Elaine Pasinski Thomas, it’s a brush and a canvas. For Meg Strobel, a 37-year-old ally from Milwaukee, it’s a camera.

“Exhibitions like this one will, perhaps, help people understand that there many ways of being,” Strobel said.

Her ties to the LGBTQIA+ community began when she was young. It began with her uncle Tom. Tom was her favorite uncle who died when she was 7. He died, she was told, of leukemia. She had no outlet for her grief. There was no funeral. There were no answers to her questions about mortality. It wasn’t until she was in high school that she learned that her uncle Tom was gay and that he had died of AIDS.

When she learned the truth she decided to use her voice, as an ally, to try and build a world more inclusive, tolerant, and empathetic.

“Through my photography I try to connect to my uncle,” she said.

Her uncle was a photographer, too. She was recently gifted his camera.

“My artwork is a way to connect to him,” she said, “and bring beauty and joy into the world.”

With over two dozen artists in the exhibition, there is much beauty and joy and many opportunities to find connection.

Strobel said, “We can all learn so much from each other when we have the courage to be our authentic selves.”

An artist is, oftentimes, most effective when they’re authentic. When, through their art, they’re seen; when the viewer sees themselves reflected back.