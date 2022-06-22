Loganville man charged with child enticement

A Loganville man accused of trying to buy children food, alcohol or give them money appeared Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Randall J. Davis, 44, was charged with four felony counts of child enticement with sexual contact. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 60 years and 40 years of extended supervision.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko set a cash bond of $2,500 in the case. Conditions of the bail include having no contact with anyone under 18 and absolute sobriety.

According to information released by Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings, Davis was arrested Friday after police were called around 3 p.m. to the 100 block of 2nd Street. A person reported that Davis was following children, attempting to buy them things or give them money.

An off-duty Reedsburg police officer watched Davis until officers showed up, Cummings said.

Those officers arrested Davis, who is a convicted sex offender. They interviewed him about the report and proposed the child enticement counts. Davis is currently being held at the Sauk County Jail. He was deemed qualified to receive a public defender.

Davis’ lifetime registration as a sex offender began in September 1996 after he was convicted of two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Dane County Circuit Court. Three other counts were dismissed by request of prosecutors in exchange for his guilty pleas.

He was ordered to serve eight years of probation with his sentence withheld, but in 2001, Davis was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after violating the conditions of his probation. He was released on parole in 2004 but sent back to prison in June 2006 for violating its terms. He was again released and sent back to prison in 2007.

Davis was convicted of third-degree sexual assault in September 2017 in Dane County Circuit Court after pleading guilty. Two charges of fourth-degree sexual assault were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing. Davis was sentenced to six months in local jail and court costs of $518.

Davis is scheduled to return to court Aug. 23.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.