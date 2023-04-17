The legendary country singer had a show in Green Bay. The tour bus had crisscrossed America and here she was, Loretta Lynn, the most-awarded female country recording artist of all time, the Grammy Award nominee 18 times over, the woman whose life was portrayed in the film “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

The woman from Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, was up in Green Bay. It was in January. It was cold. It was really cold.

David Thornhill, who first performed with Lynn in 1967 and remained her guitarist and bandleader for 55 years, recalled how cold it was. “I stepped off the bus, took one breath, and my nose froze.”

Lynn, and the rest of the band, were not used to these frigid conditions, being from the South and all. Thornhill remembers Lynn saying, “Why are we touring up here in winter? From here on out, let’s tour up here in the summer.”

They agreed and went in to do their show: a lovely, transcendent, inspiring, warm show.

The legend of Loretta Lynn lives on — now, in Emily Portman, handpicked by Lynn to continue her legacy. Portman, and Lynn’s longtime backup band, The Coalminers, headline at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells at 7 p.m. Saturday night .

“I wish there were more people like her,” Portman, a Kentuckian said. “She didn’t hold back. She said what she needed to say. She spilled her heart out there.”

Portman’s heart has been beating to music all her life. She grew up singing in the church. She played in her high school band. She learned guitar and listened fervently to the music of Merle Haggard, Jim Croce, Creedence Clearwater Revival and others.

She began covering Loretta Lynn songs. People took notice. One of them was Michael Twitty, Conway Twitty’s eldest son. Portman was cast by him to be in the musical “It’s Only Make Believe.”

“What a role model she is,” Portman said. “What a life she led. Her heart was in the simple things: family, friends.”

Portman’s musical friends started becoming something like family. For years, portraying Loretta Lynn, she played on prestigious stages with prestigious musicians, including George Jones, Archie Campbell, Toby Keith, and Loretta Lynn herself.

“Meeting her,” Portman said, “was like seeing an old friend.”

After Lynn’s passing in October 2022 at age 90, Portman connected with Lynn’s longtime backup band, The Coalminers. They agreed to join talents and collaborate to honor Lynn’s memory and music. The show is called “Always Loretta.”

“I have a lot of little stories,” noted Thornhill, who played music with Lynn starting in 1967 at the Frontier Ranch in Columbus, Ohio. “I’m writing a book about her now, actually,” he said.

Stories like a stop in Kansas City for some barbecue as a streaker raced along the bus. Like how one of Lynn’s favorite snacks was handfuls of Fritos and bites of raw onion. Like Lynn getting hot under the collar because a sound engineer, at a particular concert, kept fiddling with the volume of her microphone.

“I just loved her as a person,” Thornhill said. And now, being able to get the band back together again is something that delights him. He is in his 80s now. “These concerts takes me back to day one,” he said.

The concert will include all of Lynn’s hits, including “They Don’t Make ‘Em Like My Daddy,” “You’re Lookin’ at Country,” “Everything It Takes,” “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” and, of course, “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

“This is a dream come true,” Portman said. “I played her for 20 years and now to be able to play with her band is a dream.”

“She was a pioneer, and I get to share her story,” Portman said.

Thornhill’s lifetime of musical dreams continues, as well. “Her music,” he said, “is timeless. Classic. As long as there’s music in this world, there’s Loretta Lynn.”

To hear Loretta Lynn do a recitation of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VhOPHR47qE.