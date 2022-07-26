‘Loyal to a fault’: Reedsburg man sentenced to prison for Lake Delton Walmart shooting

More than two dozen people packed the benches on the defense side Tuesday during a sentencing hearing to decide the fate of a Reedsburg man prosecutors described as willing to resort to violence to protect the people he cares about.

Rasmey S. Chhim, 31, was found guilty by a jury March 31 of first-degree attempted intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety through reckless use of a firearm.

The charges stem from a drug deal gone bad in January 2021 outside of Walmart in Lake Delton. During the trial, defense attorney John Smerlinski argued Chhim was acting in defense of his friend, Marcus Jones, when Jones and a man named Joshua Thompson got into a fight.

The events which led to the shooting were caught on security cameras overlooking the parking lot. Thompson had arrived in a vehicle driven by Melissa Johnson which had their 2-year-old child in the backseat.

Jones and Thompson initially met outside the silver Buick but walked over to a burnt-orange SUV parked a lane of stalls away. As Thompson neared the SUV, he suddenly changed direction and ran back to the car. Jones followed and tried to pull Thompson, who fought against him, out of the passenger seat. Jones testified during the trial that Thompson had stolen a chain he was wearing and he wanted it back. Thompson yelled for Johnson to drive away while the two scuffled.

Video showed Johnson backing out of the spot, knocking Jones down. As the vehicle backed up farther, Chhim rushed to the front of the vehicle and fired a shot through the windshield toward Thompson from the driver’s side.

Johnson sped away, but Thompson had been shot in the chest. They then rushed to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo.

During the sentencing hearing Tuesday, Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Emily Eklund pointed out that the Critical Defense ammunition Chhim used was a hollow point bullet. The effect of a hollow point bullet is that it breaks into multiple pieces when it comes into contact with a solid surface. The only reason Thompson was not killed was due to the bullet first striking the windshield and Johnson’s quick movements to avoid any more shots to enter the car.

“Mr. Chhim was a centimeter away from life imprisonment,” Eklund said.

Though Thompson was shot, he recovered and spoke at the trial. He also took the stand Tuesday to ask that Chhim be shown clemency.

“I don’t want to see him get locked up for a long time,” Thompson said. “I believe everybody makes mistakes, I’ve made mine, and I just ask the court to show some leniency.”

Though his request was thrown into doubt by prosecutors, who presented evidence of text messages and phone calls in which Thompson talks about seeking a monetary reward in exchange for speaking on Chhim’s behalf in court. Johnson was the motivated one during the trial, not Thompson, Eklund said. One text, sent from a phone belonging to Rachel Sturdevant, read that it was “JT” using her phone while she was in jail.

Chhim asked for forgiveness himself when given the chance to speak on his own behalf.

“He didn’t deserve to be shot,” Chhim said of Thompson. “I made a terrible decision that night and I take full responsibility for my actions. I know what I did was wrong, but I just hope that you give me a second chance.”

Smerlinski refuted Eklund’s assertion that Chhim was a danger to society, noting the stockpile of ammunition in his vehicle was due to the fact that Chhim was homeless. He acknowledged Chhim had been charged with battery and shooting at a home while intoxicated roughly a decade ago, but said Chhim is “still young” even now and is not a potential mass shooter, as Smerlinski asserted Eklund was implying.

“We’re not talking about someone who’s hardened, we’re not talking about somebody who basically was tagged with first-degree reckless endangerment or any kind of assaultive crime here,” Smerlinski said. “This is not somebody who poses a danger to the community.”

Eklund argued that both the presentence investigation performed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and the private one commissioned by the defense did not present a strong enough sentence recommendation. Especially the one conducted by the investigator hired by the defense, who she claimed had a bias favorable to the defendant because if it were not, he would not make money performing those investigations.

“I think his recommendation is laughable,” Eklund said. “Five years of incarceration for shooting into a car with three people, including a baby, is absurd.”

Sauk County residents and visitors should not have to deal with public shootings just because Chhim “wanted to look like a gangster,” Eklund said. His conversations while being held in jail for 548 days showed he enjoyed the notoriety of being in news reports and that he wanted to “be cool” for others, she argued.

“The defendant saw his friend was getting ripped off and decided to shoot the person doing it and not care who got hurt in the process,” Eklund said. “The defendant clearly has a lot of friends and family who care about him. …I don’t think their perception of Rasmey Chhim differs all that much from our perception of Rasmey Chhim. He is a loyal person. He is loyal to a fault.”

Chhim’s mother, Sumer Witman, reiterated how much her son supports others.

“My son is an amazing person,” Witman said. “He does whatever he can to help people. I know he makes mistakes, it’s a big mistake, but he’s only human and he’s young. …I know he has to pay for what he did, but all I’m asking is you give him a chance to live his life. So far, he has not had a chance to live for himself; he’s always worried about others.”

Smerlinski argued for Chhim to serve five years in prison total for the charge of attempted homicide, with concurrent sentences on the other two charges of five years of probation. If he were to violate the terms of his probation, under Smerlinski’s recommendation Chhim would go to prison for three years and serve two years of extended supervision.

Eklund argued for more time than the presentence investigations called for, recommending Chhim serve 25 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Chhim to 14 years in prison and 11 years of extended supervision for attempted homicide. He was given concurrent sentences of three years and two years in prison and three years and two years of extended supervision for the other two charges, respectively.

Klicko also ordered that Chhim submit a DNA sample, cooperate with any mental health assessment and recommended treatment, maintain full-time employment and undergo any counseling recommended by a supervisory agent. He must undergo an alcohol and other drug assessment and treatment as well. He was given 543 days of jail credit for time already served.