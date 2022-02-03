Lyndon Station man indicted for child pornography

A Juneau County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Madison for allegedly receiving child pornography.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin announced that Kyle Orlando Luke, 26, of Lyndon Station is charged with receiving a visual depiction of child pornography after a grand jury in the Western District of Madison met Jan. 26.

According to the release, Luke allegedly received a video via Snapchat on Dec. 29, 2021 depicting a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The charge comes after an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. Luke’s prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Elizabeth Altman.

Luke faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Luke was previously convicted of second degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement in 2017 in a case out of Juneau County.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

