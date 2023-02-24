Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock has issued an arrest warrant for a Madison man charged with driving under the influence of illicit substances before a crash that killed his passenger.

Johnathan Winston Churchill, 35, faces felony charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of a vehicle under a controlled substance, causing an injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, injury by use of a vehicle under a controlled substance, possession of narcotics and marijuana as well as misdemeanor charges related to the crash.

According to the criminal complaint:

Churchill was driving a Honda Civic in early December 2021 west along Interstate 90/94 in the town of Fairfield. Just before 9 p.m. the Civic was disabled after striking something Churchill described as “big” and Churchill broke his leg. He had a passenger in the front seat and a woman in the backseat.

Churchill told police that he crawled out of the vehicle to the right shoulder after being unable to get the car to move. The woman in the backseat said she woke up from a nap with her dog as she lurched forward after impact. She could hear Churchill yelling for her to get out of the car. The woman told police she shook and yelled at the “nice old man” who had been riding with them in the front seat. He made soft noises but did not move, she said.

She got out of the vehicle with her dog and joined Churchill on the shoulder. She handed him the dog as he asked her to go back to the car and put on the hazard lights. She did before running back to the shoulder. Moments later, they both said a semi-truck hit the back of the Civic, which the woman said was “the scariest thing she had ever seen.”

The report notes that the electric system in the Civic was not working after the initial collision.

According to reconstruction of the collision, once the semi hit the car, it kept going into the ditch and down an embankment. The car came to a stop on its ride side against a tree, but the semi continued on. The trailer split in half, spilling some of its contents. The cab rolled, stopping upside down. Both the semi driver and the Civic passenger had to be extricated from the vehicles. The passenger, who is unnamed in the complaint, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was extricated from the cab and flown to UW Hospital in Madison, where he was admitted as a level 1 trauma patient. The driver was intubated for 10 days until he was transferred out of the intensive care unit but returned less than a week later after having a heart attack.

His injuries in the crash included the collapse of both of his lungs, nearly a dozen rib fractures, a broken and cut nose, a small cut to the front left side of his head, multiple liver lacerations, interior bruising, a fractured pelvis, broken bones in his left leg, the fracture of both ankles and broken bones in both his foot and his right hand as well as multiple incidents of bruising.

Investigation of the crash showed that Churchill hit a Peterbilt semi-truck towing a trailer along the interstate. The driver of the truck told police in interviews that a bad injector caused him to drive more slowly, so he would turn his emergency lights on while driving under 60 mph. He recalled that because he had been going roughly 40 to 45 mph for up to four miles, he had the lights on when Churchill hit the trailer. Records from a crash data retrieval kit indicate that Churchill was driving about 70 mph before the collision. The driver of the truck was unharmed.

Churchill allegedly told police he had ingested heroin before sleeping for 10 hours that morning, waking around noon. Officers found a backpack which allegedly contained pills, marijuana, fentanyl, items used to ingest illegal drugs and others that counteract their effects.

Blood tests taken at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo before workers administered any medication found that Churchill had THC, amphetamines, methamphetamine, fentanyl, norfentanyl, ketamine and norketamine in his system.

Churchill faces up to 50 years in prison and 36 years of extended supervision.

All of his charges are modified with a “repeater” designation due to his past felony convictions. According to court records, Churchill was found guilty of felony narcotics possession in 2018 in Dane County Circuit Court. He was charged in 2021 with possessing drug paraphernalia and released on a $200 cash bond from Columbia County Circuit Court with the condition that he not commit a crime or consume controlled substances. Another case in Dane County charging him disorderly conduct also stipulates that he be released on bond under the condition that he not commit a crime as well as not having any contact with the woman who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

GALLERY: Sauk County court, cops Arsonist sentenced Shores enters Spoentgen argues Amber Lundgren hearing 'I'm sorry, that's all I can say' 020221-bara-news-metzger1 Defense attorney Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day Amber Lundgren in shackles Medflight near Baraboo Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case Amber Lundgren homicide hearing Albart B. Shores trial Sauk County ADA Rick Spoentgen Pulvermacher listens 102519-bara-news-sauk-co-homicide1 William Wenzel Judge Michael Screnock Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen Drew Bulin testifies Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom 073021-bara-news-dogs1 Mike Albrecht sworn in 051121-bara-news-law-zunker