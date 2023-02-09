Salt doesn’t go away. Once salt is in the environment it remains. It ends up in lakes, rivers, streams, wetlands, the soil, the groundwater, out the taps in homes. It takes 1 teaspoon of salt to pollute 5 gallons of water to a level that is toxic to native aquatic organisms.

All the salt used in Wisconsin goes into Wisconsin’s water. Year after years, the state’s lakes, streams, and soils build up with salt toxicity. The levels of which are impacting freshwater species, from fish to frogs. They being impacted, impacts the environment that surrounds them. That being impacted, impacts Wisconsin’s environment as a whole.

“The full cost of salt is not that cheap,” said Allison Madison, the sole employee of WI Salt Wise, a coalition of organizations from across Wisconsin working together to reduce salt pollution in lakes, streams, and drinking water. Founded in Madison in 2014, it went statewide in 2020.

The organization’s main focus is to reduce the use of road salt put out by local municipalities. One of the most common ways that salt enters Wisconsin’s waters is from winter salt used on roads, parking lots, and sidewalks. Chloride concentration levels peak in the winter and spring due to the road salt entering the waterways.

During the winter of 2019-20, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation spent over $33 million on salt.

The Wisconsin DOT has committed itself to the adoption and promotion of WI Salt Wise practices: staff education, equipment calibration, and the incorporation of liquid brine. Applying liquid brine before a storm prevents a bond from forming between snow and the pavement so plow blades can more efficiently clear the roads. Compared to rock salt, salt brine works faster, saves money, and stays in place.

Madison, and the WI Salt Wise coalition, works with municipalities, schools, hospitals, contractors, private businesses, and individuals with trainings, classes, workshops, equipment open houses, and more.

“The more people understand this issue,” Madison said, “the better the opportunity there is to make a difference in salt pollution.”

It’s making a difference. Take the city of Portage, for instance. The city calibrated their spreaders, after working with WI Salt Wise, to 300 pounds per lane mile and implemented salting on their last pass instead of during a storm. That resulted is a 40% to 70% salt reduction with no substantial decreases in the level of service. The city averaged 30 to 35 tons per event with the new practices in place, down from 40 to 100 tons per event previously.

In the winter of 2018-19, Portage outfitted their first plow truck with a pre-wetting system and took calibration down to 225 pounds per lane mile.

By January 2021, the city’s three salt trucks were running pre-wet and dropped their salt use an additional 10 tons per event.

The city is now averaging 20 tons per event, saving thousands of dollars, while maintaining service, and lessening the negative impact of salt on Wisconsin’s environment.

“Portage is one of our Salt Wise Municipal Champions,” Madison noted.

Road salt reduction is happening in Baraboo, as well. According to Tony Gilman, Street Superintendent for the City of Baraboo, salt use is down in the city thanks to staff training, equipment calibration, and upgrades to existing machinery.

The city recently got a truck set up with a pre-wet system so that Baraboo can begin utilizing the brine solution. This has enabled the city to drop salt application rates.

“We want to bring people together,” Madison said. “From the state highways to your neighbor putting salt on their sidewalk. Salt pollution affects us all.”

Not only does it affect the health of living organisms, it affects infrastructure. Salt corrodes. It weakens concrete, brick, and stone. One ton of rock salt costs between $800 to $3,300 of damage to buildings, bridges, and other infrastructure.

In 2007, the I-35W Mississippi River Bridge collapsed in Minneapolis, claiming 13 lives, due, in part, to corrosive salt. Nationwide, over $5 billion is spent annually to repair salt damage to roads and bridges.

“A little salt goes a long way,” Madison said. A 12-ounce cup of salt is enough to treat a 20-foot driveway or 10 sidewalk squares. “We just have to be salt wise.”