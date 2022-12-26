Making new year resolutions naturally, step by step

A father and his daughter go out. It’s morning. The dawn is breaking not only for the day, but for the year. It’s January 1 and the two pull on their boots, zip up their parkas, put on their knit hats, and go out into the beauty of Wisconsin.

It’s an annual First Day Hike, an occurrence every year to enjoy Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, trails, and recreation areas.

The father is Aaron Loenhorst, park manager at Devil’s Lake State Park and MacKenzie Center. He’s been a park manager for three years. Last year’s hike with his daughter was special. “We followed the tracks of a fox looking for its next meal in the snow.”

It’s a memory that will reside in them both; something special they’ll now always share.

“Being out in nature,” Loenhorst said, “is a connection to endless awe and wonder.” He continued, “It is also a marvelous teacher of some of life’s most precious and significant moments.”

Precious and significant to him: sharing a moment in the wild with his family, knowing, in some innate way, that every living thing is family.

First Day Hikes are an initiative from the National Association of State Park Directors to encourage active outdoor recreation on New Year’s Day.

Nearby parks and recreation areas with First Day Hikes scheduled include Devil’s Lake State Park, MacKenzie Center, Mirror Lake State Park, Buckhorn State Park, and Roche-A-Cri State Park, among others.

“Starting the new year by getting outside and being active is refreshing not only for our bodies but also our minds,” stated Steve Schmelzer, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Parks and Recreation Management Director.

“Visitors attending the First Day Hike,” Loenhorst said, “is a wonderful opportunity to start out the new year with adventure and great memories.”

It’s also good for you, being out in nature. According to the University of Minnesota’s Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality and Healing, nature positively impacts our overall well-being in a variety of ways.

Being in nature reduces anger, fear, and stress, and increases pleasant feelings. Being in nature reduces blood pressure, heart rate, muscle tension, and the production of stress hormones.

In a study for MIND magazine, 95% of those interviewed stated that their mood improved after spending time outside, changing from depressed, stressed, and anxious to more calm and balanced.

Loenhorst said, “Being in nature is a holistic experience that engages all the senses and reminds me to balance both being in the present and planning for the future.”

For those who plan to head out on a First Day Hike, a reminder that Wisconsin in January can be very cold. Warm clothing, hats, gloves, and warm boots are recommended. First Day Hikes are free, but a Wisconsin state park admission sticker is required and a state trail pass may be required. For those without a state park daily admission pass, a free pass may be available to check out from your local library.

Devil’s Lake State Park’s First Day Hike will take place on Sunday, January 1 at 3:30 p.m., starting at the Steinke Basin Parking Lot. MacKenzie Center’s First Day Hike will also take place on January 1 at 1 p.m., starting at the south trails.

For more information about First Day Hike particulars, including locations and activities, visit dnr.wisconsin.gov.

“Nature shows me,” Loenhorst said, regardless if he’s wandering along the quiet of Devil’s Lake, or following a fox with his child through the woods at the MacKenzie Center, “the importance of humility and respect necessary to adapt to the great forces which change with each season.”

Winter, spring, summer, or fall, Wisconsin’s natural beauty is for all.

“We invite everyone to a First Day Hike in the Wisconsin state park system as a great way to set the tone for the new year,” Schmelzer said.