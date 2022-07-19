Man accused of sexually assaulting unconscious woman at Baraboo home

A man scheduled to go to trial on child abuse charges in August faces new charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while she was unconscious at a Baraboo residence.

Adam L. Purdy, 32, of Bowling Green, Ohio, faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 31 years and up to 22 years of extended supervision for felony charges of second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim, third-degree sexual assault and capturing an intimate representation.

According to the criminal complaint filed July 11:

A woman spoke to a detective with the Baraboo Police Department in July 2021 about a video she had discovered of her being sexually assaulted by Purdy. The woman told police that she had been inebriated by alcohol when she passed out on a bed in November 2019.

The woman saved the video she found on a flash drive and provided it to police investigators. The video showed the woman unconscious and being sexually assaulted by Purdy while lying limp with her eyes closed and “obviously unconscious,” according to the complaint.

Purdy had been released in November on a $3,000 signature bond after being charged with felony child abuse. In that case, the complaint recorded an interview with a child in August who told officials Purdy would drink excessively and yell and throw the child against countertops. The child also described Purdy swinging his arms, hitting the child in the back and on the sides of the head.

The 12-year-old told interviewers of another instance when Purdy became angry and shoved the child into cabinets.