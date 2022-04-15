Man charged after Bluffview standoff headed to trial

A man who was charged with eight felonies after leading authorities on a four hour standoff in December stood mute at his arraignment Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Larry C. Gag, 58, of Prairie du Sac, waived his right to a preliminary hearing as well.

Gag faces up to 22.5 years in prison and 23 years of extended supervision for felony charges of threatening a law enforcement officer, intentionally pointing a firearm at an officer, failing to comply to an officer while under arrest, child abuse and bail jumping as well as misdemeanor counts of using a firearm while intoxicated, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon.

Because Gag stood mute to a reading of all charges, Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko entered a not guilty plea for him.

According to the criminal complaint, Gag was living in an apartment in Bluffview, a designated place within the town of Sumpter off of State Highway 12 south of Baraboo, when a caller reported that he had purposefully punctured her car tires.

The caller said Gag was upset, sending text messages that didn’t make sense and expressed concerns over narcotics.

Police arrived and ended up in a standoff with Gag. Officers noted in the complaint that he would scan squad cars and police on the ground with a rifle from a window in the apartment building. They reported that they heard him place a shell in the chamber of a high-caliber gun. The person who called the police told them that Gag had a hunting rifle and hunting bows in the apartment.

Before the standoff began, neighbors said they heard Gag yelling obscenities at a child. The child told police that Gag became “threatening" and was afraid Gag would shoot a crossbow at them. The child said to prevent this, the child grabbed it from him. He proceeded to strike the child multiple times, which resulted in the child bleeding from the face, according to people in the building at the time.

Roughly four hours after the standoff began, officers emerged from the building with Gag under arrest. He had been speaking with the emergency response team throughout that time and eventually surrendered. A preliminary breath test found that he had a 0.075% blood alcohol content.

Police walked through the apartment with the person who initially reported him. They found furniture out of place with makeshift barricades in front of the windows. Alcohol containers were littered throughout the space.

Officers had heard a loud bang around 10 p.m., about halfway through the entirety of the standoff. During the walkthrough, an officer found fireworks that had been set off near the window where Gag had been stationed. There were also boxes of 12- and 16-gauge ammo and a shotgun on the table with a round in it. A “large buck knife” and a pocket knife were found on a couch.

Gag has been charged in two other pending Sauk County cases, including a fourth-offense OWI with a minor in the vehicle filed August 2019 and battery to emergency medical providers filed in June. Bond in both cases required that Gag not engage in criminal activity.

