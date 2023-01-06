 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged in Dells sexual assault

Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only

The initial hearing for an Outagamie County man was reset Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court as he remained held in Waukesha County Jail on separate charges of sexually assaulting a child.

Cody D. Ervin, 40, of Hortonville, is set to appear Jan. 18. He faces four felony charges of sexually assaulting an intoxicated person as well as third-degree sexual assault and sexual assault of a child over 16 years old.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock issues the oath of office for three incumbents ready to take on their next terms as county officials.

According to the criminal complaint:

Two teenagers reported to authorities that Ervin had sexually assaulted them Feb. 1 while they stayed at The Great Wolf Lodge in Wisconsin Dells after giving the children alcohol and ecstasy.

One of the children said Ervin provided them with the illegal drugs and multiple bottles of alcohol before they checked into a room at the water park. They were intoxicated when Ervin began taking his clothes off and recounted periods of memory loss during that night, though one indicated Ervin assaulted both of the children at the same time.

Ervin sexually assaulted at least one of the teens a second time.

The information was brought forward by one of the children in November. The child recounted what had happened and expressed guilt that the other had been assaulted.  The teen, who had gone to the water park to celebrate a 16th birthday, told a Waukesha County Sheriff’s office detective that Ervin was initially not supposed to be staying in their room.

Ervin was charged Nov. 18 in Waukesha County Circuit Court with felony counts of sexually assaulting a child, child enticement and sexual assault of an intoxicated person as well as a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Waukesha Court Commissioner David Herring ordered Ervin be held on a $500,000 bond with the condition that he have no contact with the five victims or a witness in the case.

He has not posted the bail as of Friday. Ervin appeared in Waukesha court Wednesday to waive his preliminary hearing. His arraignment in that case is slated for Feb. 15.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

