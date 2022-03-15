Man charged with exposing genitals to a child in Sauk City

A Green Bay man has been charged with exposing himself to a child after allegedly using an app meant to help teenagers find friends.

Jacob C. Ripp, 25, faces more than three years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, a woman contacted the Sauk Prairie Police Department in February to report that a man in his 20s was engaging in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old.

The teenager told police that Ripp had given a false name — claiming his name was October — as part of his username on an app called Spotafriend, which is marketed as an “alternative to Tinder” app to be used by people between the ages of 13 and 19. Tinder is a dating app used by adults.

Finding the name October to be odd, the teenager looked into Ripp on the internet and found his real name. Ripp also told the teenager he was 16 and that he was born in 2004. He also claimed to be enrolled in high school classes online while living in Green Bay.

The teenager told police that Ripp called to set up a meeting in Sauk City. The pair shared a meal and then interacted sexually. The 16-year-old said the sexual contact was “wanted equally,” according to the complaint.

In an interview March 2 with Ripp, he admitted to police that he had a relationship with the teenager and said that he had recently moved from Washington state, which has the age of consent at 16 and assumed that was true for Wisconsin as well. In Wisconsin, it is illegal for someone over 18 to have sexual contact with a person under 18 years old.

Ripp is scheduled to be in court Wednesday for an initial appearance.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.