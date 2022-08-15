Man found dead after Westfield hit-and-run

A man was found dead Thursday after crashing a van into construction equipment a day earlier, said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

Deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to Stone Church Road where a construction crew was working east of the County Road D intersection in the town of Westfield, southwest of Rock Springs.

Workers told deputies a vehicle had crashed into equipment, but they didn’t witness the collision. A Pontiac van was seen nearby around that time, they said. Debris and fluids from the vehicle were left behind where it ran into the back of a piece of equipment before leaving the scene.

Deputies looked for the vehicle, but did not find it.

Around 1:15 p.m. Thursday, a caller told dispatch workers that an 85-year-old man was on the ground outside of a vehicle at S6188 County Road D in Westfield. Deputies found the man dead next to a 2000 Pontiac Montana van, which had front end damage and both airbags deployed. Initial investigation found the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the man is being withheld pending notification of family members, Meister said.

Investigators determined the van was the vehicle which had crashed into the construction equipment. Police think the man died due to injuries in that crash and an ongoing medical issue. Investigation remains ongoing.