Man receives probation for drunken Wisconsin Dells cabin collision

A man who crashed his vehicle into a cabin in Wisconsin Dells with a child in the car was sentenced recently in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Christopher A. Shawhan, 33, of Lake Geneva, entered a no contest plea to a felony charge of third-offense OWI with a passenger under 16.
Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett ordered Shawhan to serve two years of probation and withheld any sentence. The probation carries a condition of 120 days in jail with Huber work release privileges.
As conditions of the probation, Shawhan must provide a DNA sample, not possess alcohol and undergo an alcohol and other drug assessment and potential treatment. He is prohibited from entering any business that has the primary purpose of selling alcohol and must maintain absolute sobriety.
Barrett also ordered that Shawhan must install an ignition interlock for four years and his driver’s license was revoked for four years. A charge of driving with a prohibited alcohol content with a child in the car was dismissed upon request by prosecutors.
Callers at a Wisconsin Dells campground reported to police that Shawhan was driving a silver 2016 Chevrolet too fast and hit a cabin around midnight in August 2021.
A Wisconsin Dells police officer met with Shawhan. Witnesses said Shawhan had kept driving and parked in a driveway roughly five doors down before getting out of the vehicle with children. The officer walked to the cabin and saw two children on the front patio. He found Shawhan behind the cabin.
The officer saw a half empty bottle of tequila sitting on a table in the cabin. Shawhan had admitted to drinking alcohol and showed signs of inebriation, but denied having driven his vehicle. After failing field sobriety tests, Shawhan provided a preliminary alcohol breath test with a 0.164% result. One of the children told the officer they had just been in the car with Shawhan.
