Man released on bond after allegedly causing Lake Delton infant's death

A man charged with neglecting his child to the point of the infant’s death during a stay at a timeshare in Lake Delton over the summer was recently released on bond.

Jonteze L. Harris, 22, of Trevor, faces a felony count of neglecting a child with the consequence of death, which carries a maximum imprisonment of 15 years followed by up to 10 years of extended supervision, in Sauk County Circuit Court.

He was released from Sauk County Jail on a $10,000 signature bond Dec. 29.

Harris made an initial appearance the day before in front of Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko. Prosecutor Margaret Delain requested a $10,000 cash bond for Harris, who still has not yet applied for a public defender. Attorney Leonie Dolch appeared on his behalf and responded to the bond request.

Klicko set a $10,000 signature bond with no special conditions.

According to the criminal complaint:

Harris was staying at a timeshare townhouse at the Tamarack Resort in late May and early June along with two other adults and children, which included his 1-month-old.

The infant was kept in a changing mat which police noted had slightly raised edges which were likely to keep the infant from shifting off of it. The mat was kept next to the bed where Harris and another adult slept.

A Lake Delton police detective was called to the townhouse around 10:15 a.m. June 2. Ambulance workers were already in the home, administering lifesaving measures on the infant. Once it was determined the baby was deceased, the detective noted the infant had signs of rigor mortis, which indicated the death had occurred hours earlier. There were also small scratches along the neck area and a mark above the infant's right eye.

One of the adults interviewed by the detective said something about the child not being “hurt anymore” or that “no one can hurt” the child “anymore,” the detective noted in the report.

Dr. Jamie Kallan at UW Hospital completed the autopsy. Dr. Kallan found the infant died due to a skull fracture and retinal hemorrhage on the right side. The evaluation also revealed “multiple impact sites on the scalp along with the old…resolving brain injuries” which shows that the infant had experienced head trauma before death that was deemed to be “non-accidental.”

The autopsy also found that the child had been alive when Harris said he fed the infant around 1 a.m. “It is unlikely” the child could have self-injured given the age of the infant, Kallan noted.

Harris met with police and denied, multiple times, ever dropping or striking the child. He said he feeds the baby while sitting on the ground in an effort to avoid disturbing the baby upon return to the mat. Harris had a schedule of feeding the child every three hours, though he did not get up after the 1 a.m. feeding. The baby was discovered after 9 a.m. to be nonresponsive, not breathing and cold to the touch.

Harris is scheduled to return to court Feb. 10.

GALLERY: Sauk County court, cops Arsonist sentenced Shores enters Spoentgen argues Amber Lundgren hearing 'I'm sorry, that's all I can say' 020221-bara-news-metzger1 Defense attorney Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day Amber Lundgren in shackles Medflight near Baraboo Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case Amber Lundgren homicide hearing Albart B. Shores trial Sauk County ADA Rick Spoentgen Pulvermacher listens 102519-bara-news-sauk-co-homicide1 William Wenzel Judge Michael Screnock Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen Drew Bulin testifies Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom 073021-bara-news-dogs1 Mike Albrecht sworn in 051121-bara-news-law-zunker