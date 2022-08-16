Man sentenced a year after Lake Delton shooting

A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court to shooting another man outside of a Lake Delton resort a year ago.

Jermichael Dwan Reed, 36, entered a guilty plea to the felony charge of first-degree reckless injury. A second count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed, but “read in,” meaning it was considered in sentencing.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Reed to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision, but stayed the sentence and instead ordered him to five years of probation. If Reed violates the conditions of the probation, he will be sent to prison. The arrangement was made through a joint recommendation by his defense attorney and the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.

As conditions of the probation, Reed must serve one year in county jail with Huber release privileges, provide a DNA sample, have no contact with the man, his home, family members or workplace and not be present at Kalahari Resort in Lake Delton, which is where the shooting happened. Reed must also seek and then maintain full-time employment.

According to the criminal complaint:

Reed and a woman were in a vehicle in the Kalahari Resort parking lot when they saw a man rushing after a woman, grabbing her and pulling her to the ground. Reed said they assumed the man was trying to force the other woman into a vehicle.

The pair got out of a minivan and tried to talk to the other man and woman separately who were arguing. The pair said the man who had looked as if he was attacking the woman was combative and yelled racial slurs at Reed.

When Lake Delton police officers arrived at the resort, they found the combative man bleeding while lying in the front entrance of a building. Staff members said Reed was inside. Officers found Reed holding a bag with his hands in the air. They ordered him to lie down. As he did, he told them the gun he used was in the bag.

Security footage showed the man hit the woman, pull her to the asphalt and the pair struggled before separating. The women walked toward the building. The man approached Reed, who had a gun pointed at the man. The man chased the group toward a building entrance.

The man walked away and got into his Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Reed and the two women entered the minivan and, according to the complaint, can be seen on security footage driving around the truck. They were trying to get a license plate number to identify the man, Reed said, but couldn’t see it.

The lack of visibility prompted Reed to get out of the vehicle again. As he exited, Reed said the man had also gotten out of his truck and was being “disrespectful” to him and the woman he had originally been with, but also said the confrontation was partially his fault. He should not have tried to get the plate number, then the situation would not have escalated, Reed said.

The man unexpectedly confronted him despite knowing he had a gun, Reed said. When the man tried to attack him, he felt threatened and fired a single shot into the man’s hip area.