Man sentenced for Dells drive-by shooting

A Texas man found guilty in March after pleading no contest to felony charges for shooting at a Wisconsin Dells nightclub while driving away was sentenced Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Mark A. Perales, 28, of El Paso, Texas, admitted to driving away while shooting at the building after being kicked out of The Reef Night Club in April 2021.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock sentenced Perales to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision with 110 days credited for time already served for the felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and discharging a firearm while in a vehicle. Charges of first-degree reckless injury and discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person were dismissed but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint, Perales was thrown out by a bouncer after he admitted to police he had been drinking “quite a bit” of alcohol. Once he was tracked down, Perales told police in an interview that he drove off while shooting a legally purchased firearm from his vehicle.

Witnesses said a crowd in the outdoor area scattered when they heard the shots. A bartender saw a woman fall. She was moved inside to a pool table where patrons wrapped a belt around her leg because she had been shot.

An officer arrived and applied a tourniquet before she was taken via ambulance to UW Hospital in Madison. A second woman had been grazed by a bullet in the thigh and was driven to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo for treatment.

The driver had gotten away before police could follow him, but nearby surveillance cameras caught it on video. Lake Delton and Portage police officers met to search for the Chrysler Sebring at the job site of construction company Entact LLC of Westmont, Illinois. It was found near a city-owned building along the 700 block of East Mullet Street near the Columbia County fairgrounds with front end damage.

As conditions of his extended supervision, Perales must not have any contact with the two people shot, their family members or their work places. Perales is also prohibited from being on the premises of the night club or its daytime counterpart, Bobbers Island Grill, and from any business which has the primary purpose of selling alcohol. He cannot possess any alcohol or controlled substances, must undergo any recommended counseling, including anger management and alcohol and other drug assessment and treatment.