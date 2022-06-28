Man sentenced for Lake Delton child sexual assault

A Ripon man who sexually assaulted a child over two days during a trip to Wilderness Resort was sentenced Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock sentenced Amor Hinton, 43, to eight years in prison and seven years of extended supervision for a felony count of second-degree sexual assault of a child. A second count was dismissed by prosecutors’ request.

As conditions of his sentencing, Hinton must register as a sex offender for life, submit a DNA sample and pay restitution, which will be determined during a hearing Aug. 15. He must have no contact with the child he assaulted, nor any other children except his own or incidentally in public where other adults are present.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hinton was staying with friends at the Wilderness Resort. The child had accompanied a friend on the trip in January 2021. The child said Hinton had been “acting weird” and overly affectionate throughout the day. He had called everyone in the group “baby.”

During an interview, the child said Hinton caused bruises through forceful touching, holding the child down and placing his hand over the child’s mouth while violating the child’s body parts, including genitals, with his hands and mouth.

The child said the assaults happened over two days while trying to avoid him, in hotel hallways and at the water park. The child told authorities about being in pain for days after the alleged assault.

Hinton repeatedly told the child not to report what had happened to anyone or he would be put in jail, leading the child to fear that he would resort to violence to keep his actions a secret.

