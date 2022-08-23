Man sentenced for Reedsburg child enticement

A lifetime sex offender registrant caught in Reedsburg attempting to buy children food and alcohol or offer them money was found guilty of child enticement Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Randall James Davis, 44, formerly of Loganville, was charged with four felonies of child enticement for sexual contact. Two were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Davis to 12 years in prison and eight years of extended supervision. Conditions of the extended supervision require that Davis provide a DNA sample and undergo sex offender treatment and rules. He will also remain on the sex offender registry for his lifetime and will be under lifetimes supervision even after extended supervision is concluded. Davis must also not have any contact with the four children in the case.

Davis was arrested in June within the 100 block of 2nd Street in Reedsburg after a person reported Davis for following children and offering to buy them things or give them cash.

Davis became a registered sex offender after he was convicted of two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child in September 1996 by Dane County Circuit Court. Three other counts were dismissed by request of prosecutors in exchange for guilty pleas from Davis.

His sentence was withheld and Davis was ordered to serve eight years of probation, but in 2001, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison after violating the conditions of his probation. He was released on parole in 2004, but returned to prison June 2006 after violating his parole.

In September 2017, Davis was convicted of third-degree sexual assault again in Dane County after pleading guilty. Two charges of fourth-degree sexual assault were dismissed, but “read in.” Davis was sentenced to six months in jail and ordered to pay court costs.