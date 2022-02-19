Man with a plan: Baraboo's Ryan Reuter relishes first, and hopefully not last, Division 2 state meet

WAUKESHA — When Ryan Reuter started his high school swim career, he hoped to make the WIAA Division 2 state championships by his sophomore year.

The Thunderbirds second-year backstroker did just that this season in both the 100-yard backstroke and the 200 individual medley. What Reuter didn’t expect was to get ahead of schedule so-to-speak.

“Next year my goal was to just make it to the top-8 and then go from there for my senior year, hopefully,” he said.

Reuter checked off that top-8 finish on Friday as he finished eighth in the 100 backstroke to lead the T-Birds at the Waukesha South Natatorium. Reuter, who also finished 11th in the 200 individual medley, scored 17 of the T-Birds’ 25 points, helping Baraboo secure a 20th-place team finish.

Baraboo finished just seven points behind Brown Deer/University School of Milwaukee and River Falls (32), while Madison Edgewood (274) pulled away to win their third Div. 2 team title in four years. Fellow Sauk County rival Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights finished fifth with 165 points while Cedarburg (233), Rhinelander (202.5) and Shorewood (185) rounded up the top-five.

After qualifying as part of two relays last season for the T-Birds, reaching his first-ever state tournament as an individual was incredibly special.

“Honestly, it’s everything to me,” he said.

As did that eighth place finish in the 100 backstroke. Seeded ninth, Reuter was forced to swim in the slower, opening heat.

He finished just 0.52 seconds behind Edgewood freshman Jack McNerney with a time of 55.77 seconds, a time that leapfrogged two others from the second heat to have Reuter narrowly miss a trip to the podium.

The near miss followed a strong performance in the 200 IM that nearly also landed Reuter in the top-8. Touching the wall in 2:04.97, another season-best time, Reuter was separated by just thousandths of a second from McFarland’s Luke Morrison (2:04.93) and Whitefish Bay’s Grant Anderson (2:04.95) for the top spot in the opening heat, and the trio was within a half-second of eighth-place Taylor Matter of River Falls.

While he missed the podium in both events, swimming to personal record times meant a lot to Reuter.

“I’ve been working hard for this for a while, and just knowing it’s paying off and working towards everything, it helps,” he said.

And the fact Reuter is not just driven, but organized, really excites coach Chris Lemke.

“It’s great and to have a young man that determined and that focused, and that humble also, to realize ‘Hey, I have to put the work in,’ that’s what I hear when I hear those kinds of things,” he said of Reuter.

“It’s not like ‘Hey, I want to do this, but I don’t have a plan.’ He has a plan and that’s what’s incredible about him as an individual. He’s a very humble kid and he works extremely hard, and he’ll do it, there’s no doubt about it.”

How the underdog role has helped propel Baraboo boys swimming back to the Division 2 state meet Even as losses mounted, the Thunderbirds stayed the course before putting together a late season surge to qualify two relays and junior Ryan Reuter in two individual events.

Reuter wasn’t alone in dropping time as the T-Birds team of Reuter, seniors Seth Hittman and Nic Riester, and junior Connor Kleist set personal record times in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Despite missing the podium in both events — the quartet was 15th in both the 200 free (1:34.61) and 400 free (3:29.87) — Reuter said the improved times is a major confidence booster.

“Knowing we’re capable of swimming that, and hopefully next year if we taper the same, we’ll be capable to place higher,” he said. “It’s good knowing we have those times and we’re capable of them.”

For Lemke, it was a fitting culmination to a perfect day together for the tight-knit group.

“As soon as we started the day, we got together and swam together this morning, had lunch together and just really had a good time as a team. Enjoying the time together, enjoying getting ready for the meet and enjoying what we did this season,” he said.

“Then getting here and having the fan section we had, that’s what it’s all about really. This team has jelled and this team has connected, and that’s awesome. We had a lot of fun today and for them to swim their best times, I couldn’t be happier.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

