Map it: Find your way to Sauk County Historical Society presentation

Jacques Marquette didn't have a smartphone to tell him where to go. Neither did his fellow explorer, Louis Jolliet. They didn't have the internet, either. They didn't have a Rand McNally atlas shoved in the back of their car, nor a neatly folded AAA map of the northern portion of the Mississippi River Valley in their glove box.

This was, admittedly, 350 years ago. But, they didn't have a map. In fact, they had to create one.

It was Marquette who was the first to map details of the Sauk County area. He and Jolliet were the first Europeans to explore the full extent of the Fox and Wisconsin Rivers and make their way down the Mississippi River.

It's those sorts of details that thrill Paul Wolter, executive director of the Sauk County Historical Society. "Maps," he said, "record our past, show us our present, and can influence our future."

Wolter will give a presentation, "Maps of Sauk County," in person at the History Center, located at 900 2nd Avenue in Baraboo, on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. It will be presented online, for those who can't attend in person, on Feb. 16. Registration is required for the online event.

Mapping Wolter's progress in developing his coming presentation is circuitous. He's been poring over hand drawn maps, land surveys, travel maps, new fangled LiDAR maps. LiDAR stands for Light Detection and Ranging, a remote sensing method used to examine the surface of the Earth. It involves lasers, scanners, and GPS receivers, something old Marquette couldn't have dreamed of.

"I want to highlight all the map resources," Wolter said of his coming presentation, "pertaining to Sauk County." He wants to illuminate the ways maps can assist genealogists, historians, cartographers, and anyone else interested in where they are on the map.

In 1766, Jonathan Carver mapped the area. A captain in a Massachusetts colonial unit, he explored the northern Mississippi Valley and western Great Lakes region. His maps, and his published account of his travels, raised a great amount of interest in the area.

He noted a Sauk village on the map. He was one of the first to note what is now the Baraboo River. He noted lead mines. White settlers took note.

By the 1840s and 1850s, fully detailed maps of Sauk County were being produced. One of the most famous of those was the 1859 map done by William H. Canfield.

"It's beautiful," Wolter said. "It's detailed. It shows points of interest." While not exactly a plat map, the map indicates the names of over 1,700 landowners and various points of interest, including saw mills, schools, and effigy mounds. "It's mind boggling how they created this map," Wolter said.

What were once moldering in archives far and wide, the digitization of maps has been a boon for researchers like Wolter. Wolter is eager to share his knowledge soon.

As for what maps will look like 350 years from now? There's no telling, but we will still be able to glance upon Marquette's old map to see where we've come from and, possibly, see where we're going.