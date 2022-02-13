Matthew Loy's sprint sweep leads Sauk Prairie/Heights boys swimming at Baraboo sectional

Matthew Loy is no stranger to the Jack Young Middle School pool.

Whether it be against the host Thunderbirds in a dual meet, the Badger West Conference meet or Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional, the Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights senior has swam endless laps at the Baraboo complex.

But for as familiar as the facility is, something was just different on Saturday.

“I don’t know, maybe there was something in the water,” Loy said.

Whether that was the case or not, the Eagles leader wasn’t complaining.

Loy swept the sprint events and anchored Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights’ winning 200-yard freestyle relay as the Eagles finished third as a team at the penultimate state meet. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights scored 288 points to finish just 15 behind runner-up McFarland, qualifying all three relays and seven total individuals for next Friday’s Div. 2 state championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Madison Edgewood scored 375 points to win the team title and piled up 16 state qualifiers, while Stoughton (226) and host Baraboo (155) rounded out the top-five.

“Those are two really great teams and we still have a very young team this year, so for them to deal with what they did, still get better and have the success at the end of the year we had, I’m super proud of them,” Eagles coach Todd Wuerger said.

The Eagles won’t be alone at state as the T-Birds advanced their 200 and 400 freestyle relays, as well as sophomore Ryan Reuter in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Like Wuerger, Baraboo coach Chris Lemke was equally pleased with his team’s effort.

“They knew what their goals were, what was expected of them to get to where they did and they pulled it all together really nicely,” he said. “Some of them swam out of their minds.”

As did Loy in helping lead the Eagles’ deep state-bound contingent.

The reigning fourth-place state finisher in both the 50 and 100 admittedly wasn’t expecting to win the former of the two events. However, he left no doubt when he left the blocks in the final heat of the event.

Entering with the second-best seed time, Loy torched the field with a time of 21.67 seconds to secure gold. It was just the start for Loy as he again hit the wall first in the 100 with an even more impressive performance. Loy shaved off nearly a full second off his seed time with a winning mark of 47.13 seconds, over two seconds ahead of runner-up Trevor Leto of Jefferson/Cambridge.

“Matt has worked really hard; he’s very dedicated, swims a lot during the offseason and is one of our team leaders. To see him with two wins today was great,” said Wuerger.

Loy knows it will help next week as well, as he enters state with the No. 4 seed in both events.

“It really helps to get one of those inside lanes in the second heat and I’m hoping it will make some other people that qualify for state in the first heat try harder,” he said.

Stoughton's Evan Schmidt surges back to WIAA Division 2 state boys swimming meet The Vikings junior was back in his comfort zone at Saturday's Baraboo sectional one year after being forced into other events due to a dislocated knee.

Someone that won’t need any added motivation is junior teammate Sam King coming off arguably the most remarkable swim of the day in the 100 breaststroke. Entering seeded second but four seconds behind Madison Edgewood’s Finnley Conklin, King reeled in the Crusaders freshman to within just over a half-second hitting the wall in 57.49 seconds, just behind Conklin (56.91), who set a new pool record.

After finishing nine seconds behind Conklin in the teams’ opening meet of the year, King has continually cut down on the gap, something Wuerger believes is a massive boost in confidence.

“To see him come as close as he did today, it’s a good position to be in where you’re not going to be the No. 1 seed next week. He has no pressure,” he said.

“Last year I was going into state in first place, so it’s kind of better going into state in second because you don’t have all that stress. You’re the underdog and want to beat the first guy,” agreed King, who finished runner-up at state last year behind Baraboo's Jacob Laux.

Along with the runner-up finish in the 100 breast, King finished third in the 50 freestyle behind Loy and the pair helped power the Eagles’ 200 freestyle relay to victory. Teaming with seniors Ryan Godwin and Evan Leece, the foursome hit the wall in 1:29.44, cutting off more than three-and-a-half seconds off their seed time.

After winning just one event at last week’s Badger West Conference tournament, the trio of wins is something Wuerger is all smiles about.

“Actually, I wasn’t expecting that 200 free relay to win,” he said. “Heck, we won one-fourth of the races today. For us to win three of the 12 races, that’s pretty good.”

Conversely, the T-Birds were kept out of the top spot but it wasn’t for not trying. Reuter and senior Seth Hittman both came close however, finishing third in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle, respectively.

How Baraboo boys swimming has stayed afloat amid stormy seas to peak at right time With athetes in and out of the pool all season long, the Thunderbirds line-up was constantly changing. But morale remained high, and now they're at their strongest headed into sectionals

Reuter’s time of 2:07.98 was a four-second improvement on his seed time and good to get him to state as an individual for the first time. He later finished fifth in the 100 backstroke (:56.64) to punch his ticket a second time, but for Lemke, it was the 200 IM that stood out the most.

“His IM was one that he knew was going to be the most challenging out there today with the lineup that was out there,” Lemke said of the field that also included Conklin. “To get that done today, he set himself up really nicely, and in the backstroke, too.”

Meanwhile, Hittman dropped two seconds in the 100 to finish in 51.20 seconds. And while it ultimately didn’t lead to a state berth, Lemke applauded the senior’s efforts.

“He wanted to qualify for state, knew what he needed to do and he had the right mindset,” he said.

Hittman also wanted to qualify in both of the T-Birds freestyle relays as well, a feat he did accomplish. The group comprised of Hittman, Reuter, senior Nic Riesterer and junior Connor Kleist finished fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:31.11) while taking sixth 200 freestyle relay (1:35.12) to narrowly scratch out a spot on the biggest stage.

Hittman was instrumental in the group’s success in the 400 freestyle relay with a 51-second anchor leg, and Lemke lauded the group’s exemplification of true relay swimming.

“That’s a true team and what’s so awesome about high school swimming,” he said. “When they can come together and have that common goal for an accomplishment, that’s great.”

Joining them will be Leece, who took second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.94 seconds, as well as junior Austin Kaukl (7th, 100 backstroke, :57.64), freshman Julian Henning (5th, 100 breaststroke, 1:05.18) and the Eagles’ 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.