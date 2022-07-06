Mauston contractor charged with $44K theft

A Mauston man accused of taking more than $40,000 for a contracting project that was never started was released on a $10,000 cash bond Friday and a warrant for his arrest was canceled.

Rick J. Dorrington, 62, owner of Blackhawk Contractors Inc., appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court after being charged with theft by contractor, failure to include the name of the seller in a home improvement contractor, failure to describe the work and products in a home improvement contract, failure to list the timeline of a home improvement contract and violating a contract.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock set the bond during the initial appearance with the conditions that Dorrington be booked Aug. 3 into Sauk County Jail and have no contact with the person who paid him for work, the person’s family or their home.

According to the criminal complaint, a person signed a contract for an addition to a residence on East Redstone Drive in La Valle in March 2021. The contract was signed and the person who hired Dorrington’s company paid $44,000, according to bank records. Per the complaint, the person who paid for half of the work before it began told police that Dorrington wrote in the contract that 50% of the total had to be paid and the other half was due upon completion of the work.

Work included plumbing, electrical, installing a new furnace, duct work and paint for the 24-by-30-foot addition with a patio door and a 4-foot frost wall.

The person seeking the work said that Dorrington applied for construction permits, but did not pay Sauk County for them by mid-April 2021, choosing to pay them instead after speaking to Dorrington, who said he was on vacation.

After months of back and forth where Dorrington continually pushed back the start date for the project and the owner of the residence paid more money out to the contracted electrical company, whose owner said they would not accept payment from Blackhawk Contractors due to Dorrington owing them “a large amount of money,” Dorrington told the homeowner in mid-November that the project could not begin in 2021.

The owner of the residence said the project should be canceled, but Dorrington allegedly told the owner that cancellation meant giving up the first payment and that legal action would prove futile against him.

Investigation by a Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy found that in less than 30 days after depositing the owner’s check for $44,000, the bank account for Blackhawk Contractors was overdrawn by more than $600. None of the checks or outgoing payments were to purchase materials for the project, according to the complaint. Five checks were made out to the Juneau County Treasurer’s Office, another to the Adams County Treasurer and one for $30 to the National Rifle Association. There was $5,000 transferred to a savings account. Other payments were to fuel cards, credit card companies, a cellphone company, individuals and towing companies, among others.

Dorrington faces more than five years in prison and five years of extended supervision if convicted of the charges. He is scheduled to return to court Aug. 3.