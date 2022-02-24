Mauston man arrested for 4th OWI

A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated charge after police pulled him over for going 40 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Dana Wobschall, 66, of Mauston is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, misdemeanor possession of a firearm while intoxicated, misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal and misdemeanor failure to install an ignition interlock device. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the OWI charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 12:20 p.m. Jan 18, Trooper Coady Schiltz was traveling on Highway 12 near 26th Street South when he rapidly approached a vehicle ahead of him. Pacing the vehicle with his cruiser he observed they were traveling 40 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Schiltz ran the vehicle’s license plate information and the registered owner returned having a revoked license due to OWI. He initiated a traffic stop and approached the vehicle where he spoke to a man who stated he was RW, but later identified the driver as Dana Wobschall.

While explaining the reason for the stop Schiltz detected a heavy odor of alcohol emitting from the vehicle. Inside the vehicle he observed an open half drank bottle of whiskey and two rifles in the passenger seat.

Wobschall said he had not been drinking and had not taken and drugs or narcotics. Schiltz observed Wobschall’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his pupils were “pinpoint.” Asked if he had any other firearms in the vehicle Wobschall stated he had a pistolhad under the driver’s seat.

Wobschall continued to call himself RW. After checking Wobschall’s information Schiltz returned to the vehicle and told Wobschall that the name he gave returned as deceased. Schiltz asked Wobschall to step out of the vehicle. A search of Wobschall’s person found nothing of evidentiary value.

Schiltz detained Wobschall while trying to ascertain his true identity. After being read his Miranda Warning Wobschall agreed to answer questions, and when asked for his identity again Wobschall gave his real name.

Asked how much he had to drink, Wobschall said he not been drinking since the previous night. Wobschall was placed under arrest.

After being transported to the jail Wobschall agreed to perform standard field sobriety tests. Based on the tests Schiltz concluded Wobschall was driving under the influence. A preliminary breath test gave a reading of 0.025 blood alcohol content. Wobschall had a 0.02 alcohol restriction.

Wobschall is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance April 13 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

