Mauston man charged with 4th OWI

A Mauston man is facing his fourth operating while intoxicated charge after allegedly falling asleep while drunk in a parked vehicle on the side of the highway.

Zachary Smith, 32, of Mauston is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense, felony operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration – fourth offense, misdemeanor possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 1:53 a.m. Nov. 4 Trooper Kyle Walczak of the Wisconsin State Patrol was dispatched to assist Juneau County Sheriff Deputy Jay Helixon with a traffic stop on Highway 82 and Highway HH in the town of Marion.

Helixon stated that when he arrived on scene he observed a vehicle parked on the side of the road. Upon approaching the vehicle the driver appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat. The driver admitted to drinking alcohol and Helixon observed illicit controlled substances and paraphernalia in the vehicle.

When Walczak arrived on scene the driver, who he identified as Zachary Smith, was standing outside the vehicle. Walczak observed that Smith had red glossy eyes and was emitting a strong odor of intoxicating beverages from his person.

Smith stated he was trying to go home and was traveling from Mauston. Asked how much he had to drink, Smith said he had three beers with his last beer about three hours prior to the traffic stop.

A preliminary breath test gave a result of 0.156% blood alcohol content. Smith was administered standard field sobriety tests and was arrested after unsuccessfully completing the sobriety tests.

A search of the vehicle located an empty 24 ounce can of beer on the passenger floorboard, an empty 24 ounce can of hard tea on the passenger floorboard, a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance in the center console cup holder and a glass pipe with a bowl containing charred organic substance in the center console cup holder.

Smith was transported to the Juneau County Jail where he underwent an evidentiary blood draw.

The green leafy substance was tested and gave a positive result for THC and weighed 2.7 grams.

Smith is scheduled for an initial appearance Feb. 16 at the Waushara County Courthouse.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

