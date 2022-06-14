Mauston man faces 7th OWI charge

A Mauston man who was already released on a signature bond in Juneau County was released on a $5,000 signature bond Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Dana J. Wobschall, 66, made an initial appearance Monday where Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko set the bail. As conditions of his bond, Wobschall is prohibited from entering a business that has the primary purpose of selling alcohol and must maintain absolute sobriety.

According to the criminal complaint, around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, a Sauk County deputy saw a pickup truck at the intersection of State Highway 58 and State Highway 33 in La Valle. The deputy checked the plate number and found the owner had a revoked driver’s license due to previous drunken driving convictions.

When another deputy saw the truck later that day, he pulled Wobschall over. Wobschall allegedly admitted to knowing his license was revoked and that he had an ignition interlock device in another vehicle he owned, but not the truck.

After failing field sobriety tests, Wobschall’s alcohol breath test result was 0.23% and he was arrested.

According to court records, Wobschall was convicted of OWIs in May 1994, November 1994, December 1995, November 2001, July 2015 and June 2019. He faces a maximum of 18 years in prison and 13 years of extended supervision.

Wobschall is scheduled to return to court Aug. 22.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.