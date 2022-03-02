Mauston woman arrested following controlled fentanyl buys

A Mauston woman is facing charges of delivering fentanyl and bail jumping after two controlled buys in the town of Clearfield.

Josie Sanders, 42, of Mauston is charged with two counts of felony delivery of schedule I or II narcotics and six counts of felony bail jumping. If convicted she faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, for each of the narcotics delivery charges and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the bail jumping charges.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 10:49 a.m. Sept. 24, Detective Richard Lueneburg of the Mauston Police Department was working in conjunction with the Juneau County Drug Task Force when he met with a confidential informant.

A search of the confidential informant’s vehicle located nothing that would compromise the integrity of the investigation. Lueneburg provided the confidential informant with currency for the purchase of an illicit substance.

The confidential informant had previously contacted Josie Sanders via text and Facebook messages to arrange a meeting on Division Street in Mauston to purchase $20 of “Down,” or heroin, from Sanders.

At 11:04 a.m., the confidential informant met Sanders at the location on Division Street, where Sanders was picked up by the individual. Sanders was positively identified by surveillance units and was tailed by surveillance units until arriving at Cedar Springs Gas Station.

At 11:32 a.m., the confidential informant and Sanders arrived at the gas station where Sanders made contact with a female subject in a sedan, then re-initiate contact with the confidential informant.

At 11:35 a.m.., the confidential informant exited the gas station and drove to a pre-determined meeting location, while Sanders remained at the gas station with the unidentified female. The confidential informant was observed the entire drive to the meeting location.

Detective Shawn Skiles and Lueneburg met with the confidential informant, who gave Lueneburg the suspected heroin on a $5 bill. The confidential informant’s vehicle was again searched and nothing was located that would compromise the integrity of the investigation.

After returning to the Mauston Police Department the suspected heroin was tested using a field kit. The substance tested inconclusive for heroin but returned a positive test for the presence of fentanyl.

At 10:25 a.m. Oct. 13, Lueneburg and Skiles were working in conjunction with the Juneau County Drug Task Force when they met with a confidential informant.

A search of the confidential informant’s vehicle located nothing that would compromise the integrity of the investigation. Lueneburg provided the confidential informant with currency for the purchase of an illicit substance.

The confidential informant had previously contacted Josie Sanders via text and Facebook messages to arrange a meeting at a residence on Grove Street in Mauston to purchase a “point” of heroin from Sanders.

At 10:47 a.m. the confidential informant met Sanders at the location on Grove Street. Sanders was positively identified by surveillance units and she made contact with the confidential informant at 10:49 a.m.

At 11:12 a.m. the confidential informant left the residence and drove to a pre-determined meeting location. The confidential informant was observed the entire drive to the meeting location.

Detective Shawn Skiles and Lueneburg met with the confidential informant, who gave Lueneburg the suspected illicit substance in a plastic bag. The plastic bag contained some water from rain and the substance inside was wet. The confidential informant’s vehicle was again searched and nothing was located that would compromise the integrity of the investigation.

After returning to the Mauston Police Department the suspected heroin was tested using a field kit. The substance tested inconclusive for heroin but returned a positive test for the presence of fentanyl and weighed 0.40 grams.

Sanders is scheduled for a status hearing March 3 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

