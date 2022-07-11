Merrimac Ferry reopened over weekend, but temporarily closed currently

The Merrimac Ferry reopened on Friday after a four-day closure for maintenance. However, it is temporarily shut down again today.

On Monday at 9:00 a.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced another maintenance-related closure of the ferry. The ferry is part of Wisconsin Highway 113 where the highway crosses the Wisconsin River from Merrimac to Okee, an unincorporated community in Columbia County.

The initial closure occurred on July 5 before reopening on July 8.

Ferry staff is handling the current situation, according to the WisDOT's release. The estimated closure time is over two hours.