Merrimac Ferry reopened over weekend

The Merrimac Ferry reopened on Friday after a four-day closure for maintenance. However, it temporarily shut down again on Monday before opening again.

On Monday at 9:00 a.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced another maintenance-related closure of the ferry. At approximately 12:45 p.m., the WisDOT announced that the ferry was reopened after the brief round of maintenance was completed.

The ferry is part of Wisconsin Highway 113 where the highway crosses the Wisconsin River from Merrimac to Okee, an unincorporated community in Columbia County. The initial closure occurred on July 5 before reopening on July 8.

Ferry staff handled the situation, according to the WisDOT's first July 11 release. The Monday closure lasted nearly four hours.

