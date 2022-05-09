Merrimac man charged with intent to sell meth

A Merrimac man recently appeared in court after being arrested for allegedly carrying more than 150 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell it.

Christopher Lee Martinez, 27, faces up to 82 years in prison and 18 years of extended supervision for felony charges of possession with intent to sell more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, bail jumping and misdemeanor resisting an officer.

He made an initial appearance April 27 in Sauk County Circuit Court, where Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock set his bond at $10,000 in cash with the condition that Martinez not engage in the sale of controlled substances.

According to the criminal complaint, Wisconsin Dells police officers spotted Martinez walking along Wisconsin Dells Parkway. They stopped to question him about other criminal activity they suspected he was involved with at Natura Resort.

When an officer turned on emergency lights and told Martinez to stop, he saw Martinez put his hand in his left jacket pocket. He was also carrying a plastic bag. When the officer told Martinez to drop his belongings and take his hand out of his pocket, Martinez allegedly did not listen and asked why he was being commanded.

According to the complaint, Martinez “took off running at a fast pace” with his hand in his pocket toward a steep drop-off at a wooded area. The officer pulled out his stun gun and aimed it at Martinez, hitting him as he ran toward the grassy area.

The officer saw Martinez allegedly appeared to throw an object from his left pocket as he started shouting and fell to the ground on his stomach. Martinez claimed to have thrown his cell phone. Officers searched the area and allegedly found a bag of 153 grams of methamphetamine next to the cell phone.

Martinez told police the phone belonged to him but denied knowing anything about the drugs.

According to court records, the seven bail jumping offenses are connected to open cases in Sauk County, in which Martinez has been charged with a number of drug possession and sales offenses as well as other counts of bail jumping.

Martinez qualified for a public defender, which was appointed to him. He is scheduled to return June 8 to court.

