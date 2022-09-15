Merrimac man gets prison time for meth possession, sales

A Merrimac man was sentenced Monday in multiple Sauk County Circuit Court cases which involved illegal drugs.

Christopher Lee Martinez, 28, was found guilty of felony possession with the intent to sell more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession of narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place and the sale of up to three grams of amphetamines with the intent to sell a controlled substance at or near a park.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Martinez to nine years in prison and 11 years of extended supervision, or parole, total for the four cases from 2022 against Martinez. Charges of felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, meth possession, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered by Klicko during sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint, his charge of possessing more than 50 grams of meth with the intention of selling it stems from an encounter with Wisconsin Dells police officers April 25. Martinez was walking along Wisconsin Dells Parkway when police stopped to question him about other criminal activity they suspected he was involved with at Natura Resort.

When an officer told Martinez to stop, he instead put his hand in his left jacket pocket and asked why he was being commanded to drop his possessions. Martinez ran away while keeping his hand in his pocket and as he was sprinting toward a steep drop-off at a wooded area, an officer shot Martinez with a stun gun.

An officer reported seeing Martinez throw an object from his pocket as he was shouting and fell to the ground on his stomach after being hit. Martinez said it was his cell phone.

Officers searched the area and found a bag of 153 grams of meth next to the cell phone. Martinez denied knowing anything about the drugs at the time.

Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen recommended Martinez be imprisoned for 14 years. His defense attorney, Jesse Lee Leichsenring, had argued for seven years.

Conditions of the extended supervision require that Martinez undergo an alcohol and other drug assessment and any follow-up treatment, maintain absolute sobriety and not possess alcohol or controlled substances unless he has a valid prescription. Martinez must also seek and maintain full-time employment and consent to random chemical testing as designated by his parole agent.