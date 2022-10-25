Merrimac player is out standing in his field

Last week was the University of Wisconsin’s Homecoming game. For one player on that field, it didn’t take at all long, after, to come home. He went to Sauk Prairie High School and lives in Merrimac. He’s studying botany in school. He has hopes to go into mycological research.

He’s a sophomore player. The season, thus far, has been, he said, “very exciting and fulfilling.” One won’t find this player in cleats and a helmet; but in spats holding brass. He’s not marching up the field for a touchdown score; he’s marching up on the field playing a musical score. Luke Larson is a mellophone player for the University of Wisconsin Marching Band.

“I absolutely love the culture of this band,” Larson said. “It’s everything I wanted in college: instant community.” The players, who play mightily in the stands, who march intricate formations during halftime shows, who have pep at pep rallies and play toe tappers at tailgates, “are all fantastic people and bandmates.”

The marching band has been part of the fabric of the University of Wisconsin since 1885. The Wisconsin Regimental Band, under the direction of battalion commandant, Major Chase, began with all of 11 members.

It has since grown. Today, under the leadership of Corey Pompey, University of Wisconsin Marching Band Director; Alexander Gonzalez; Assistant Director; University of Wisconsin Marching Band Percussion Coordinator Matt Endres; and Scott Teeple, Director of Bands, the band performs weekly at Camp Randall Stadium for more than 80,000 fans during Badger football games.

Keeping with tradition, up to 50,000 fans regularly stay after the game to enjoy the famous 5th Quarter performance, a program in which the marching band plays staples including “On, Wisconsin!,” “You’ve Said it All,” and “Varsity.”

Luke Larson has been in marching bands enough to consider himself a varsity player.

It started when he was a child, playing piano. He then picked up the trombone, before picking up the French horn, before playing, in high school, the mellophone. A mellophone looks like a much bigger trumpet. It’s used in marching bands in place of French horns.

“I fell in love with music in middle school,” Larson said. Every Thursday night his parents would drive him to Pardeeville to play with the Dual County Community Band. Most everyone in the band was retired and could play better than him.

“But I played what I could,” Larson said, “and pretty soon I was able to keep up with everything they put on the music stand.”

He marched all four years while at Sauk Prairie High School. During his tenure there he also played with the Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps, a world class competitive junior drum and bugle corps. The organization has twice won the Drum Corps International World Championship.

“I spent two-and-a-half months touring full-time with the corps,” Larson said. “Sleeping on high school gyms and on tour buses.” He would not have wanted it any other way. “We performed all over the country.” He played in the Midwest, in Texas, the Southeast, New England.

“My favorite halftime show this year, without a doubt, was the 1980s show.” The marching band played music by Huey Lewis, Janet Jackson, Lionel Richie and more. “If I could have an influence over the directors,” he said, “I would absolutely have us play a Stevie Wonder show.”

In the meantime, Larson is practicing with the band – late nights, early mornings. The marching band is playing and performing as much as it can.

“Some of my favorite memories,” Larson said, “come from the trips we’ve taken.”

Last year the marching band traveled to Nevada to play their instruments at the Las Vegas Bowl. The Badgers beat the Arizona State University Sun Devils. The band also has played, recently, in Indianapolis, Chicago, Green Bay, and Minneapolis.

“There are so many opportunities to make memories here,” he said.

“On, Wisconsin!” Larson played brightly on his horn last weekend for football fans. There’s much more music to play. There are more shows to perform; more entertainment to give to fans. There’s nothing mellow about a mellophone player, what with all the music to make and bonds with others to share. Larson said, “I could not imagine school without band.”

The football games end on the field. The memories, however, last a lifetime.