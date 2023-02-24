A Milwaukee man faces up to 105 years in prison after being charged with sexually assaulting a child during a stay at a Wisconsin Dells resort in 2019.

Jesse Simon Gonzales IV, 35, is set to appear March 15 in Sauk County Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13. Family and Judicial Court Commissioner ordered the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun to produce Gonzales for that initial appearance.

According to the criminal complaint:

A 12-year-old spoke to an interviewer at Lakeshore Regional Child Advocacy Center in December 2020 about being sexually assaulted by Gonzales.

The child said the pair shared a bed while staying at Mt. Olympus. The child said it was “weird” that there was only one bed in the room when they arrived. The 12-year-old said after the pair laid down to sleep, Gonzales sexually assaulted the child.

The child said when confronted, Gonzales said, “You were asking for it.”

The next day, Gonzales’ girlfriend arrived. The child considered contacting their mother, but did not know how to explain what happened.

A search of past reservations at Mt. Olympus found Gonzales had booked a single room over two days in August 2019.

