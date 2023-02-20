A deer wanders quietly across a flower-strewn meadow. Chipmunks scurry along the floor of the oak woods. A Cooper’s hawk soars over the marshes. A coyote gambols along the lake edge. And people, visitors of Mirror Lake State Park, softly marvel at this pristine piece of wilderness not far from the vibrant goings-on of water parks and boisterous boaters at Wisconsin Dells.

Visitors will marvel a bit more now thanks to Friends Grants. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently announced the approval of stewardship funding for Friends Grants to 25 non-profit organizations – including Friends of Mirror Lake State Park – for improvement of DNR properties across the state.

Gov. Tony Evers’ State Building Commission approved the funding, which includes 29 projects – four at Mirror Lake State Park – for a total of $326,600 in stewardship grants, leveraging $371,500 in matching contributions, and $3.4 million in total project costs.

“Without the Friends of Mirror Lake State Park these improvements would not be possible,” said Patrick Cieslewicz, superintendent of Mirror Lake and Rocky Arbor State Parks. He continued, “The visitors, volunteers, and the natural beauty of this place are just a few areas of inspiration. It makes me strive to develop and maintain a welcoming place for all visitors, at the same time protecting the sensitive resources and ecosystems for future generations to discover and enjoy.”

The new grant money will help. The total money granted to the Friends of Mirror Lake State Park is $17,856 with all funds being matched by the Friends of Mirror Lake State Park for a total of $35,712.

“All the improvements,” Cieslewicz, said, “are in partnership with the Friends of Mirror Lake State Park and are intended to enhance the visitor experience at both Mirror Lake and Rocky Arbor.”

Some $20,000 has been allocated to a campground host site at Rocky Arbor State Park. The site will have hookups and a firewood shed for the sale of campfire wood to campers.

A new accessible drinking fountain and bottle fill station will be placed at the main office at Mirror Lake State Park. The new unit, with $6,332 allocated toward it, will allow park visitors to refill their renewable water bottles in the office all year-round.

A new prefabricated building, with funds totaling $4,000, will be placed near the campground host site in the Bluewater Bay campground. The building will hold firewood that will be for sale to campers. The money raised from the sale of firewood by the Friends of Mirror Lake State Park is donated back to the property for improvements like the ones occurring from the new grant.

Further, with $5,380 allocated toward it, new durable plastic maps will be placed along the trails for visitors to use to aid in navigation. Additionally, interpretive signs along the trails will be constructed that will provide visitors with educational information about the outdoor environment around them.

These improvement projects will start in the spring of 2023 with a completion date scheduled for June of 2025.

Friends of Mirror Lake State Park was established in 1999 and became a 501c3 non-profit in 2003. Through financial support and volunteer efforts, the organization supports the facilities and the visitors’ experiences for both Mirror Lake and Rocky Arbor State Parks.

“My favorite memories are spending time with my family hiking,” Cieslewicz said, “and enjoying the beauty of the property.”

The lake is calm. The animals are out. The forest beckons. Another favorite memory is about to be had at Mirror Lake State Park.