More signs added on Baraboo River to assist kayakers, canoers

An increase in canoeing and kayaking on the Baraboo River over the past two years resulted in more bridge identification signs being installed late last summer in Sauk County.

According to a release from Jeff Seering, secretary of Friends of the Baraboo River, the signs are part of an effort to make the river safer for the higher number of recreational paddlers. He added that Sauk County Emergency Management and former director Jeff Jelinek coordinated the project, saying that Jelinek saw the added signs as beneficial to paddlers and emergency responders.

“Last year toward the end of the summer, on 28 bridges, we put the road names or the railroad names so if people called in for assistance, we’d have a clue where they were,” said Jelinek.

The Friends of the Baraboo River is an organization that advocates for environmental protection within the Baraboo River Corridor, according to the organization’s website. Developing a system of access points for kayaking, canoeing, and fishing throughout the corridor and other tributaries is also a goal of the organization.

According to Seering’s release, efforts by the organization have led to the Baraboo River being declared a Wisconsin State Water Trail.

Along with Emergency Management and the Sauk County Highway Department, the Friends of the Baraboo River is in charge of adding the new signs. The new signs “will give paddlers location markers they can refer to in case they should run into trouble,” according to the release. The signs will also facilitate locating distressed paddlers for medical response and law enforcement agencies.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused an uptick in outdoor recreational sports, according to the release.

Friends of the Baraboo River also received grants to perform logjam clearings from Baraboo to North Freedom and from Wonewoc to Reedsburg, according to Seering’s release.