NASH COLUMN: COVID has stressed everyone

You’re not alone if you find yourself experiencing weird feelings you never had before.

Almost everyone, including those who haven’t had COVID-19, has experienced one or more psychological symptoms connected to the pandemic and the life changes that are a result of it. Those feelings may include fear, anger, sadness, anxiety, numbness, loneliness, frustration, grief at losing loved ones, depression, helplessness, stress, and difficulty sleeping and/or making decisions.

After interviewing people for her Jan. 21 article for the Washington Post, journalist Maura Judkis found several people, including many in their 20s and 30s who had never had COVID were suffering from memory loss. They had trouble figuring out what day it was and when things had happened. Most of us can relate to that, no matter what age we are. She also interviewed people who had the virus, and wrote about Chimére Smith, “she used to have a photographic memory until she developed COVID in March 2020. She was never hospitalized and never even had a fever, but soon found herself reeling from debilitating memory lapses and brain fog.”

Almost two years later, Smith still has brain fog and is taking medication that helps, but her memory has been impacted so severely that she’s no longer able to perform her job as a teacher.

There are several articles in various publications that describe how almost everyone, including those in other countries, are experiencing many of the symptoms listed above. There’s also evidence that drug overdoses, suicides and cases of domestic violence have increased almost everywhere. Added to those are increases in physical maladies like stomach and digestion issues, headaches, and rashes.

And, it’s not just adults—children are also affected. According to a Dec. 13, 2021, article in Scientific American, “A study of pediatric insurance claims filed between January and November 2020, conducted by the nonprofit FAIR Health, found a sharp increase in mental-health-related problems, especially generalized anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder and intentional self-harm. These and other distressing trends recently led the American Academy of Pediatrics and two other health organizations to declare that children’s mental health is currently a national emergency.”

There’s no doubt that COVID-19 and its variations have affected a large number of people. But, there’s help available. The Mayo Clinic’s website includes staff recommendations for counteracting some, if not all, of the issues affecting us.

Among them are:

Get enough sleep; go to bed and get up about the same times each day.

Engage in physical activities like walking, dancing, exercising—YouTube has some fun options.

Eat a healthy diet and limit caffeine, which can increase anxiety and stress.

Avoid tobacco and alcohol.

Limit screen time and the news, especially 30 to 60 minutes before bed.

Keep a regular routine and stay busy: that can mean hobbies, organizing closets, cleaning, or doing home maintenance.

Focus on positive thoughts and write down what makes you grateful and happy.

Connect with others by phone, text and email when you can’t meet in person.

Plan a garden if you have a place to plant one. Otherwise, most towns have community gardens that provide plots for a reasonable fee. Now’s the time to buy seeds and even start some plants indoors.

Spend as much time in nature as possible: walking along a lake or river, soaking in the beauty of a woodland, trimming shrubs or other plants in your yard.

Meanwhile, if you feel desperate, please contact your health provider and, if you have thoughts of harming yourself, don’t hesitate to call the national suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Some ideas for overcoming the pandemic effects are easier said than done. For example, I’m surrounded by stacks of files filled with children’s stories and other fiction and non-fiction pieces I wrote in the 1980s. I pulled them out of boxes the other day and spent almost a day reading them. Now all I have to do is decide if I want to go to the trouble of finding publishers for them.

I also have many more bulging file folders filled with ripped-out pages from old magazines. I collected them for their colorful pictures and use pieces of them to make collages to cover large fiberboard rectangles, blocks of wood, boxes, light switch covers, and anything else that comes to mind. From the looks of those fat files, I’ll be busy for a long time.

That doesn’t mean I’m not feeling some of the emotional effects of the pandemic. But, having fun things to do helps until life returns to normal. Let’s hope that’s sooner rather than later.

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.