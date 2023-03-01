The 2023-25 state budget in Wisconsin is emphasizing increased funding for clean energy initiatives and the state’s fund for outdoor spaces.

A Feb. 8 release from Gov. Tony Evers’s office announced initiatives in his budget toward the clean energy and forestry industries, as well as forest regeneration and improvement and transparency of the state’s Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund. The initiatives are designed to promote environmental sustainability and combat the effects of climate change in Wisconsin’s natural areas.

The southcentral and southwest regions of the state, notably around the Dells area (Wisconsin Dells/Lake Delton, Baraboo, Portage, Mauston, Reedsburg, etc...) have a litany of state outdoor areas as part of the United States’ Driftless Area, including Devil’s Lake, Mirror Lake, Rocky Arbor, and Buckhorn state parks, as well as Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center.

“Wisconsin has a proud and rich history of conservation and stewardship —from our work to safeguard our unique forests and urban trees to the historically bipartisan Knowles-Nelson Stewardship fund, which has preserved outdoor spaces for folks to enjoy in all 72 counties over the last three decades,” said Evers in the release.

The Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program was created by former Gov. Tommy Thompson and the state legislature in 1989 “to preserve valuable natural areas and wildlife habitat, protect water quality and fisheries and expand opportunities for outdoor recreation,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website.

Paul Neumann, a section chief in the DNR’s Bureau of Management and Budget, laid out how funding from the budget would be allocated.

For state parks, nearly $3 million is proposed to add electricity to 450 campsites at parks throughout the state. An additional $2 million is potentially geared at environmentally-friendly upgrades at state parks that will lower utility costs and “reduce the carbon footprint” of the State Park System.

Neumann added that yearly expenses totaling just less than $1.4 million are proposed to address the following:

Recurring maintenance (asphalt sealing, electrical and ventilation equipment, building envelope repairs, bridge/culvert maintenance)

Addition of electronic pay stations, credit card terminals and other technological upgrades

Replacing landscaping equipment (mowers, tractors, etc...)

Expanding opportunities for people with disabilities

Wisconsin experienced some of its wettest years on record late last decade, which contributed significantly to the death and decay of trees and forests throughout the state. The proposed budget has provisions in line with Evers’s goal to plant 75 million trees statewide by 2030.

Neumann said that the Division of Forestry has two new proposed positions to enhance tree seedling production at DNR nurseries. Proposed yearly funding of just under $1.5 million is for the following:

Tree planting and “sound” forestry management practices on state lands

Grants for public landowners (University of Wisconsin) system, school, county, and municipal lands, Wisconsin Department of Transportation for reforestation and forest management

Grants addressing threats to urban forests and assistance with forest management education and outreach in urban areas

Clean energy initiatives include the potential addition of a new DNR position assisting the state’s Public Service Commission with reviewing and permitting an anticipated increase in large-scale solar energy projects.

One major project in area education was the School District of Baraboo’s approval of solar panel projects at Baraboo High School and Jack Young Middle School in late January 2022.

Baraboo High, Jack Young Middle schools getting solar panels Baraboo High School and Jack Young Middle School are receiving solar panels on the roofs of their gyms after the projects were approved at the school board meetings on Jan. 10 and Jan. 24. Grants, referendum money, donations (including a large one from Powered Up Baraboo, a renewable energy nonprofit) and operational expenses will cover the costs.

Evers’s budget proposes investing in clean energy workforce development. An annual $5 million is proposed for training and reemployment, with $2 million more geared toward encouraging young adults struggling to find employment to explore environmental, conservation, and clean energy jobs.