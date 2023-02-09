Outside Kelly Petrowski’s office is a drainage pond. There’s not much more to say about it. It’s your standard issue drainage pond. It collects rainwater; the snow melt runoff; whatever drifts off the nearby parking lot.

The principal of Tower Rock Elementary School in Prairie du Sac, part of the Sauk Prairie School District, looks out on a sunny day in spring and sees first graders tromping around that non-descript drainage pond. They’re amidst the cattails, excited, she sees, poking around the muck looking for frogs.

Those first graders might be the next Aldo Leopold, the next Rachel Carson. The child with the SpongeBob SquarePants T-shirt might be the next Jane Goodall. The tot, out there by the parking lot, who eats Go-Gurts at lunch might be the next Marie Curie, or Copernicus, or Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

“I can see out my window,” Petrowski said, “that they’re engaged in learning. That they’ve connected to not only what they’re learning but with the world around them.”

The world at Tower Rock Elementary School doesn’t take place solely in the classroom. No. What started in the spring of 2021, first and second graders at the school are spending learning time outside, one day a week, every week, regardless of weather.

That’s through the whole school year, including these cold parts of it. “The forest is alive in winter,” Petrowski said. Indeed, classes went out into the winter wilds these last weeks, bundled and warm, not only because of coats and mittens, but because of knowledge and care.

The idea for the weekly outdoor program came by way of Angus Mossman, a staff member at the school and a longtime outdoor educator. He sat down with JoAnnah Sorg, a first and second grade teacher, to brainstorm how to involve students in a school-wide prairie planting. Would it be possible, they mused, to spend one day each week totally outside?

“I grew up five miles down the road,” Mossman said. “My parents were wildlife biologists. I saw from an early age that I wanted to preserve this place and be with the people who take care of it.”

He is now one of those people. Sorg, too.

“I grew up spending time outdoors. It was always important to me. It helped shape who I am.”

The outdoors created a bond between her and the natural world, but also strengthened who she was as a person: one who persevered; one who became more observant and empathetic.

“It’s been transformative for the children,” Sorg said of the program. “Watching them grow, becoming healthy risk takers.”

There are approximately 80 children who do outdoor learning every week at the school. This doesn’t include the semi-regular field trips they take to nearby parks and privately owned wilderness areas.

Dylan Edwards is a teacher at the school who participates in the outdoor program.

“In the summer, when I was a kid, I’d spend my days at the lake. We’d try and catch frogs and turtles. It’s cool reliving those moments with the students,” he said. “It’s some full circle. I enjoyed it and I get to enjoy it again watching them enjoy it.”

With an overwhelmingly supportive group of parents in regard to the program, the data behind outdoor learning is overwhelmingly positive. According to a research summary put out by UW-Stevens Point, students who learn outdoors develop: a sense of self, independence, confidence, creativity, decision-making and problem-solving skills, empathy toward others, motor skills, self-discipline, and initiative.

Data collected from a recent Outdoor Classroom Day survey, stated that 88% of teachers say that children are happier after playing outside. Also, 88% of teachers also say that children are more engaged in learning when taking lessons outdoors and 86% of teachers say that being outdoors gives children a better understanding of the environment.

“They can tell you facts all day about woodpeckers. OK. But, it’s more than that,” said Edwards of learning out of doors. “They’re learning. They’re developing themselves. There’s curiosity.”

They might be in a parking lot poking around plants looking, and learning, about local pollinators. They might be basking in the sunshine, selecting rocks that are sedimentary, not metamorphic. They might be in a rain squall looking up at a spruce. They might follow a rabbit’s tracks in the snow, not knowing what discoveries may lie just ahead.

“I see a lot of growth in the students,” Mossman said. “I want to show them that nature is all around them. It’s everyone’s home. Give them a sense of place and the idea that we should take care of this place.”

The place includes the drainage pond outside Petrowski’s window, redolent with life.

“Having kids know they exist,” Sorg said of the importance of their weekly forays. “That they can do these things for the rest of their lives. To make that connection. To see how they fit into the world around them.”

The first graders, delighted with the pond fun, go back into the classroom. But, then again, thanks to the staff at Tower Rock, the world is their classroom.

A frog hops back into the drainage pond, awaiting the small, kind, generous hands of the next Aldo Leopold not realizing that all the children, perhaps not yet knowing it, already are.