New Lisbon man pulled over for 103 mph speed charged with 4th OWI

A New Lisbon man is facing his fourth operating while intoxicated charge after police pulled him over for allegedly going 103 mph on Highway 58.

Robert Petersilka, 36, of New Lisbon is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – fourth offense, and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 10:57 p.m. Jan. 4 Deputy Brandon Carmody was patrolling Highway 58 in the town of Lisbon when he observed a vehicle traveling toward him at a high rate of speed. The vehicle came into his moving radar at 103 mph with a loud, steady and clear Doppler tone. As the vehicle approached Carmody pulled to the side of the road and activated his stationary radar which also gave a reading of 103 mph as the vehicle passed him.

Carmody immediately turned around and activated his emergency lights and siren. As he attempted to catch up with the vehicle it braked “extremely hard,” causing it to slide pass the intersection at 43rd Street. The driver then shifted into reverse and accelerated backwards at a high rate of speed, coming within six feet of Carmody’s car before the driver shifted back into drive and accelerated onto 43rd Street. The driver pulled to the side of the road after completing the turn.

Approaching the vehicle Carmody observed the driver, who was later identified as Robert Petersilka, was sitting calmly in the vehicle. When Petersilka stepped out of the car he was unsteady on his feet.

Asked how fast he was going, Petersilka said “the speed limit, I was trying to slow down.” When told he was clocked at 103 mph Petersilka said “my bad.” Carmody observed a strong scent of intoxicating beverages coming from Petersilka and noted his eyes were glassy and red.

Carmody asked for identification, to which Petersilka said he did not have a license. Asked where he was coming from Petersilka said a bar where he was drinking alcohol. Asked a second time if he had a valid license, Petersilka said “nope, this will be my fourth OWI.” A records check showed Petersilka had a revoked status since 2013, and had not renewed his license which expired in 2014.

Based on the time, his driving behavior, the strong scent of intoxicating beverage, his admitting to drinking at a bar, his glassy and red eyes, previous OWI convictions, unsteady balance and admittance that it would be his fourth OWI Petersilka was asked to perform standard field sobriety tests. Petersilka said “I’m not going to pass them, this will be my fourth OWI.”

Despite at least five opportunities to complete field sobriety testing each time Petersilka declined, asked Carmody’s opinion, or gave an incriminating statement about his level of intoxication. He finally said “let’s not waste our time” before declining all testing.

While retrieving Petersilka’s phone and wallet from the vehicle at his request Carmody observed an open, cold can of beer in a can cooler in the center console. There were also several bottles of beer on the passenger side floor of the vehicle.

At jail Petersilka refused to submit to an evidentiary chemical blood test. A warrant was issued and a blood draw was performed.

Petersilka is scheduled for an initial appearance Feb. 16 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

