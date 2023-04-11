May one; may 10; may 100 children enter happily Portage’s Boys & Girls Club opening May 1.

That’s when the newest facility for the Boys & Girls Club of West Central Wisconsin opens its doors for the first time to local families.

“The legacy of youth success starts at the Portage Boys & Girls Club on May 1,” said Karen DeSanto, the organization’s Chief Executive Officer. “The possibilities are endless and we will be relying on the entire community to continue to support this club to ensure our success and longevity of their Boys & Girls Club for decades to come.”

The entire community has come out to support it. The ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the new facility will be on Thursday, April 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Rusch Building in Portage, located at 117 West Franklin Street. It is the former home of Rusch Elementary School.

To open the new club, they raised $300,000.

“With the support of the community, our incredible steering committee of volunteers, and, most importantly, the Portage School District, we raised those funds,” DeSanto said.

Funds will be used in all facets, including upgrading the building and purchasing equipment and supplies.

“We are ready,” DeSanto said, “to have our great kids enter our blue doors.”

The doors aren’t the only thing that are blue. A blue-sky summer is ahead for Portage families, DeSanto believes, with the new club to support, nurture, and grow the children of the community.

With summer just around the corner, the club will offer a wide variety of programming. Programming will be offered all day from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Children can expect having fun. There will be art and games; music and learning; team building and group activities.

DeSanto is excited, also, about the coming 2023-24 school year.

“We are looking forward to introducing our fun, interactive, and impact driven programs to the Portage community in academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character and leadership programming.”

DeSanto noted that the club ensures a safe and inclusive place for youth, where families can feel secure in knowing their children are cared for and valued.

The club’s school year programs are offered from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday on regular school days.

The cost of club membership is $24 per child for the school year with a family cap of $72.

The summer programming has a different fee schedule depending on what a family signs up for.

“Never once,” DeSanto said, “did we doubt the community would come through to get this idea and vision up and running.” She continued, “Everyone worked together to create what is going to be a pillar of success for the city of Portage and Columbia County.”

A vision that DeSanto is looking forward to: May 1 when children run through the blue doors of their new Boys & Girls Club.