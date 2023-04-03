A state trooper saw a vehicle on the interstate with dark tint on the side window and initiated a traffic stop. During the traffic stop authorities found over 35 pounds of marijuana.

Alejandro M. Orvis, 25, Madison, is facing a single felony count of possession with intent – THC, over 10,000 grams. If found guilty, he could face up to 10 years in prison followed by a maximum of five years of extended supervision.

Online records show Orvis is no longer in custody after his cash bond was set at $20,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Wisconsin state trooper was parked along Interstate 90/94 on March 15 at 1:56 p.m. The trooper saw a vehicle traveling in the right lane with dark tint on the side windows.

The trooper caught up with the vehicle, a Cadillac CTS, near mile marker 94 in the town of Delton. They made contact with Orvis and checked his driver’s license and registration which both came back valid.

A Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene and told Orvis he would be doing a K-9 inspection of the vehicle. The K-9 alerted to the trunk of the vehicle.

Orvis was asked to exit the vehicle and authorities began searching. At this point Orvis allegedly told officers there was marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle.

There was a large cardboard box in the trunk of the car. The box allegedly contained multiple individually-packaged plastic bags that appeared to be vacuum sealed. Inside the plastic bags was a green leafy substance that later tested positive for THC.

There was also a large garbage bag in the trunk which contained more vacuum sealed bags with THC inside. There were also mason jars with a wax-like substance inside. The jars said “Garlic Juice” with a picture of a marijuana leaf. The officer noted the substance was THC wax.

The complaint alleges the total weight of all items was 37.6 pounds — over 17,000 grams. There was approximately 20 vacuum sealed plastic bags each weighing about 1.2 pounds.

An officer noted in the complaint this quantity is excessive for personal use and the THC was prepared for sale.

There is a pre-trial conference set for April 14 in this case.