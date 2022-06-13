BARA - Sauk County Dairy Breakfast draws hundreds of hungry guests

On a recent Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at a farm north of Reedsburg to get an up-close look at where their food comes from while eating it.

Sauk County’s 31st annual Dairy Breakfast on the Farm was hosted at The Schyvinck’s Hillside Haven, home to Kim and Brad Schyvinck, their three daughters, Brittany, Brianna and Brooklyn, and around 450 Holstein cattle.

In addition to the breakfast, held from 7 to 11 a.m., there was a photo area, walk-throughs of the barns and milking parlor, a farm information area, and, of course, a meal.

As guests piled in, Kim Schyvink said that her family felt a strong sense of responsibility in hosting the event.

“We feel that it was our duty to invite the public to come to the farm and see the cows, see where their milk comes from,” said Schyvink. For many reasons, it's a duty the family takes seriously, hoping to extend their knowledge and experience to younger generations, passing down the farming tradition like a torch."

“We don’t realize how many of the next generations are actually getting further and further from ever being on a farm,” added Schyvink. “They’re born and raised in town and they don’t have the chance to come out and see what we do and where their food comes from.”

Brooklyn, the youngest of the Schyvink daughters, echoed her mother’s sentiments. This summer, she’ll be taking on the role of Marketing Intern at the farm, drawing from her education at Winona State University, where she’ll be entering her final year as a Marketing major come fall.

In learning about communications and public relations, Brooklyn says she’s learned how to expand public knowledge about agriculture, particularly, she says, for the “city folk.”

“It’s just great to show the public that don’t get to come see a farm every day,” said Brooklyn. “People need to know more about it and where their food comes from.”

Farm animals weren’t the only ones working to ensure a good meal on Saturday morning, either. On Friday, Kim says volunteers, around 350 in total, began the process of slicing cheese blocks and cracking 6,300 eggs, ensuring the three food lines at the farm would be well-stocked.

“On our side it's a lot of cleaning to make sure that everything is in tip-top shape,” said Kim. “It takes a lot of volunteers.”

Community support for not only the Dairy Breakfast but for the farm in general, she added, had been “amazing.”

“I’m amazed at how long the line actually has gotten,” she said.

As people were ferried to and from the grassy parking area to the food lines at the 1,200-acre farm via tractor trailers and all-terrain vehicles, Brooklyn added that she took pride in the seemingly endless lines of attendees, joking that really it was she and her sisters who wanted to hold the breakfast more than their own parents.

“Our parents work so hard year-round, so we’re like, why not show off their beautiful farm that they have.”

Saturday wasn’t the first time the Schyvink family had been recognized for their farming efforts. In 2005, Kim and Brad won Wisconsin’s Outstanding Young Farmers Award, going on to win a National Outstanding Young Farmers Award in 2006. The farm itself has stood since the early 20th century, and when Kim and Brad purchased it in 1995 they became the fourth generation in the Schyvink family to tend the land.

Overall, despite the long cleanup process ahead, Kim said she was grateful for the turnout and the opportunity to provide so many people with exposure to agriculture.

“I’m hoping that everybody is happy with everything today,” she said.

