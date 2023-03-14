Calling all dancing queens: When it’s Friday night and the lights are low, Baraboo High School’s (BHS) theater department will debut its production of “Mamma Mia” at the Al. Ringling Theatre.

On March 17 at 7 p.m., theater patrons will be transported to a magical Greek island, filled with disco dancing and dad-daughter dilemmas. Also, the occasional feather boa.

For Leisha Hallis, the show has been somewhat of a “last hoorah.” The Baraboo senior is portraying the show’s “Rosie,” character, and her confidence in each note of “Chiquitita” would never betray the fact that this is her first time performing in a musical. Ever.

“My friends convinced me to do it since it was my last year,” recalled Hallis.

Despite this being her first theater experience, by no means is she unfamiliar with performing: She’s got years of experience under her belt in choir and piano. But those years, she added, did not prepare her fully for all the work that goes into a show of this magnitude.

“It was shocking, I did not expect as much work that went into it,” she said. “There’s so much that goes on and I had no idea, so it’s been really eye-opening.”

Helping her along the way are her 27 co-stars, many of whom have other theater escapades under their belts. Tory Jax, for instance, the overalls-clad junior who plays Donna Sheridan. This is her second show with BHS theater, but local theater-lovers may or may not remember her from her performance in Annie at age 6, or her years in the middle school band. Weeks of work have gone into her current role, and after all the lighting and sound adjustments, costume fittings, and run-throughs, Jax says this show is not one to miss.

“We’ve been working so hard on this for so long and I feel like we’re super ready to just show it,” said Jax. “It’s going to be a really amazing show.”

Amplifying the audience experience is the historic venue, a piece of Baraboo history echoing each note of ABBA, each dancing footstep. This fact, of course, is not lost on the student performers.

“We are so lucky that we have this available to us and that they’re willing to let us in here to practice,” said Hallis.

Nor is it lost on the show’s director, Tina Lang. In her over four decades of living in the area, Lang has directed many a show on the stage at Al. Ringling, and to this day she maintains that you can find the best view in all of Baraboo by simply looking out from that stage.

“When we first moved into the theater, I told (the students) to just stand on the stage and look out,” said Lang. “What a joy for people to be able to perform on that floor where big name people have performed since Vaudeville.”

This will be Lang’s 12th show with BHS, and while she’s holding the reins as director, her students are running the little island set from lights to sound, props to costumes.

“The kids are doing everything other than directing the show,” said Lang. “I just love to watch them come to life and do something they never dreamt they could do.”

Tickets for “Mamma Mia” are readily available, but, Lang noted, selling fast. They can be found at the Al. Ringling box office or the theater’s website, alringling.org.