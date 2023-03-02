The Department of Justice announced a Baraboo man has been sentenced to serve six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine in December.

Paul R. Ripp, 50, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to six years in prison for one count of possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intent of distributing it, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Offices Western District of Wisconsin.

The charges stem from a high-speed chase that reached over 100 mph near Portage.

Ripp was indicted in July 2022 and charged with two counts of distributing methamphetamine and two counts of possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The U.S. Attorney’s office alleged he distributed methamphetamine in November 2021 and March 2022.

Judge Conley said during the sentencing hearing that a significant period of incarceration was necessary because Ripp had been trafficking methamphetamine in the community for an extended period of time and endangered the public and law enforcement by engaging in the high speed chase.

Online records show Ripp is facing multiple felony counts in Columbia County stemming from the police chase in March 2022. These charges include: second-degree recklessly endangering safety; vehicle operator flee/elude officer; possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine; and felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint filed on April 1, 2022 in Columbia County:

Columbia County sheriff’s deputies were notified about Ripp, who had multiple active warrants, possibly being at a hotel in Caledonia on March 28. Law enforcement spoke with a hotel employee who stated Ripp had been staying at the hotel.

Deputies arrived on the scene and observed a white pickup truck, allegedly driven by Ripp. The truck left the hotel parking lot at a high speed and deputies pursued it because they believed the truck was being driven by Ripp.

The deputies turned on their emergency lights and located Ripp on the Interstate traveling westbound. During the chase the officers reported going up to 116 mph. The truck exited the Interstate and onto Tritz Road.

While on Tritz Road, the deputies reported speeds reaching 90 mph. The complaint alleges the truck then turned onto Highway 33 going over 100 mph.

During the pursuit, a female passenger called the sheriff’s office to say she was going to jump out of the vehicle once it slowed down, which she did. A lieutenant located the truck later in the woods and reported it appeared to have collided with a tree.

Wisconsin Dells Police informed authorities Ripp was at a Dells hotel the following day on March 29, and he was taken into custody.

Two Columbia County sheriff’s detectives interviewed Ripp on March 29. He allegedly admitted to driving the white pickup and took off when he noticed deputies following him.

The complaint alleges Ripp told the detectives he drove as fast as 120 mph on the Interstate. During the interview, Ripp admitted there was three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine in the room, the complaint said.