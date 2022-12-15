Baraboo Masonic Lodge hosts annual Breakfast With Santa

Ahead of his busiest night of the year, famous gift-giver Santa Claus will be making a stop in Baraboo to have breakfast with the community.

It’s all part of the Baraboo Masonic Lodge’s annual Free Breakfast with Santa event. Since 2018, the Freemasons have been inviting members of the public to join them in having pancakes with Santa free of charge. This year’s event will take place Saturday from 8:30 until 11 a.m.

Directly following this year’s breakfast event, the Baraboo Elks Lodge will host its annual Children’s Christmas Party at the Masonic Lodge.

“We’re trying to do a lot more collaboration with the Elks,” said Ted Hall, Treasurer and Secretary for the Baraboo Masonic Lodge. The Elks, he added, share similar values to the masons, with giving back to the community playing a big role in both groups.

“That community charity part is really the focus of it,” said Hall.

In that spirit, donations will be accepted, but by no means required, at the breakfast event. The main goal, according to Hall, is to bring people together. In pre-pandemic years, Hall says the event brought in 50-60 visitors to the lodge. In recent years, numbers have been closer to 10-20.

“You don’t have to give a donation in any form in order to come,” said Hall. “We just would love for the more people the better.”

For those planning to donate, however, Hall emphasized that winter clothing and non-perishable foods will be especially welcomed.

“The most important thing is its not just a free meal to the community but also wanting to get, like, a hat, coat, and scarf drive, or canned and dry food,” he said.

While the Elks event boasts Christmas stockings for children, the masons are hoping to bring in their own extra special something. Last year, this took the form of popcorn bags. This year, it’s yet to be determined.

Looking ahead into the new year, Hall says changes are afoot for the Freemasons in the way of community involvement. As it stands, Masonic Lodge members meet twice monthly, enjoying a meal together in fellowship and discussing upcoming events.

In 2023, however, there is the potential of opening one meeting per month to families and community members, offering them a closer look at the 170-year-old Baraboo Lodge, a chance to learn more about its history, including the Ringling brothers’ memberships, as well as interact with current members and see what the Lodge is all about.

“It’d be a good opportunity for even just curious community members to come in and join us,” said Hall.

Members of the Lodge also hope to meet with Baraboo’s mayor to discuss further opportunities to aid the community.

“The masons are really here for the community,” said Hall.