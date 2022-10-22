Baraboo Masonic Lodge to host Badger Honor Flight fundraiser

On the day after Veterans Day, Sauk County residents can help those who served in the military by simply serving themselves a bowl of chili.

The Baraboo Masonic Lodge #34 is hosting its 6th annual Chili Dinner Fundraiser on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m.—2 p.m., with all proceeds going toward the Badger Honor Flight. While lodge members regularly promote philanthropy through various community donations and scholarships, member Martin Blake says this event in particular is close to their hearts.

“In our lodge and most lodges and fraternal organizations, there’s a lot of veterans,” said Blake. “We thought (the fundraiser) might benefit anybody, any veteran.”

The flights had been grounded for the past two years due to the pandemic, but returned in April and have been taking to the sky without incident since. Veterans are prioritized based on conflict (where and when they served), application date, and terminal illness.

Attendance in previous iterations of the chili fundraiser has typically reached 60-70, a number Blake says he and his fellow Lodge members hope to see increase this year. The food and beverages are all contributed from members’ own kitchens, allowing each donated cent to reach the Honor Flight.

Despite the free attendance, Blake says in past years they’ve been able to raise an average of $1,000 per chili fundraiser, all thanks to donations.

“Over the years we have raised quite a bit of money,” said Blake. “If you can give a donation, fine, if you can’t, that’s understandable.”

The past two years, the event has been met with somewhat of a lull in attendance, added Blake, citing the pandemic.

“I think a lot of it had to do with Covid,” he said. “People just weren’t getting out.”

This year, with restrictions lessened, he says he hopes the event will bounce back, bringing more people into the Lodge and more money to the honor flight.

“Everyone is invited,” he said. “Anybody can come.”

Beyond bolstering funding for the honor flight, Blake says that events like this allow the Lodge to interact with the community in new ways, generating new opportunities to make a difference.

“We’d like to serve a lot more,” he said. “We wanted it to be something that would get our name out in the area and help others.”